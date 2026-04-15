GHD to serve as lead designer for AlexRenew’s Nutrient Reduction Project 

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, a global professional services company, has been selected as the lead designer for AlexRenew’s Nutrient Reduction Project, a multiyear effort that will modernize critical wastewater treatment infrastructure, enhance nutrient removal performance, and expand treatment capacity to support the City of Alexandria’s continued growth.

The project will be delivered through Progressive Design-Build, with GHD serving as the design consultant for Design-Builder Kokosing Industrial, Inc. (Columbus, Ohio).

The project will upgrade AlexRenew’s Water Resource Recovery Facility, which is currently permitted for an average daily flow of 54 million gallons per day (mgd).

The Nutrient Reduction Project will:

Replace or rehabilitate tertiary settling tanks and other aging equipment

Convert existing filters to denitrification filters and construct up to six additional units

Upgrade the biological reactor basins to support full nitrification

Improve nutrient removal performance to meet state permit limits

Provide an additional 4 mgd of capacity needed for future growth



“GHD is proud to partner with AlexRenew on a project that will strengthen water quality and support the community for decades to come,” said Chris Hunter, GHD Americas CEO. “Our team brings deep expertise in nutrient reduction and complex treatment upgrades, and we look forward to working collaboratively with Kokosing and AlexRenew to deliver a resilient, future-ready solution.”

Completion of the project is anticipated in 2032.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to making water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental, and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 12,000+ professionals is connected across 160 offices on five continents.

Contacts:

Melissa Sullivan

GHD

+1-281-657-0818

melissa.sullivan@ghd.com

Rose-Marie Ménard

Pilot PMR

+1-579-622-9925

rosemarie.menard@pilotpmr.com