October Three Acquires Broker Educational Sales & Training, Inc.

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October Three, an industry-leading retirement strategy consulting, technology and administration firm, announced today its acquisition of Broker Educational Sales & Training, Inc. (B.E.S.T.), a leading value-add continuing education (CE) firm serving insurance and financial professionals.

The integration of B.E.S.T. into October Three’s Retirement Learning Center (RLC) further enhances its superior solution for financial advisors who need comprehensive education and retirement plan consulting—bringing together continuing education, professional certification, ERISA expertise and a robust help desk into a single, integrated value-add offering.

With this powerful offering, October Three serves advisors at every stage of their practice and delivers the market intelligence, compliance expertise, and design solutions advisors need so they can bring the best possible retirement solutions to their clients.

“This acquisition enriches October Three’s value-add ecosystem for advisors and advisory firms. RLC already provides the most comprehensive Resource Consulting Desk in the nation, and B.E.S.T. will expand our CE offering significantly. Together, we offer a unique suite of services that bring significant value to our clients,” said Jeff Stevenson, Founder and CEO of October Three. “We’re thrilled to broaden the resources, technology and expertise available to B.E.S.T.’s current clients who will benefit greatly from the additional resources October Three delivers.

“Joining the October Three team significantly bolsters the value B.E.S.T. has always offered to our clients,” said Ed Barrett, Founder, CEO and President of Broker Educational Sales & Training, Inc. “Together, our premium offering is unparalleled.”

RLC, acquired by October Three in 2023, provides ERISA consulting and operational support for retirement plan advisors and wealth managers, and now serves as the foundation for the firm’s expanded advisor services platform.

B.E.S.T., the original innovator of Super CE programs, has been a leading provider of continuing education for insurance and financial professionals with industry-leading expertise in writing, designing, and administering CE training.

Learn more about B.E.S.T. and RLC.

About October Three:

October Three LLC is a full service actuarial, consulting and technology firm that is re-engineering defined benefit plan strategy, management and administration to meet the needs of the modern and future workforce. The company’s O3 PRIME plan is based on cutting-edge technology, risk re-alignment, and data-driven insights to minimize financial risk and volatility while maximizing employees’ potential for predictable retirement income. For more information, please follow October Three on LinkedIn and visit our website at octoberthree.com.

About Broker Educational Sales & Training:

Since 1994, Broker Educational Sales & Training, Inc. (B.E.S.T.) has been a leading provider of continuing education programs for insurance and financial professionals. With over 32 years of experience in writing, designing, and administering CE training, we offer unparalleled industry knowledge and expertise.

Media Contact:

Sean Harris

October Three Consulting

+1 512.553.6404

sharris@octoberthree.com