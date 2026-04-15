Rezolve Ai Appoints James House to Lead Reward, Strengthening Its Global AI-Powered Banking and Commerce Platform

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company building the world’s leading AI-powered platform for commerce, today announced the appointment of James House as Chief Executive Officer of Reward, its recently acquired banking and commerce media business.

House is a highly experienced international technology and data executive with more than 25 years of experience building, scaling and exiting high-growth businesses. He has held senior leadership roles at Mastercard and BNP Paribas and has built businesses across North America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

His appointment marks another important step in Rezolve Ai’s strategy to build a global AI-driven commerce platform spanning discovery, engagement, loyalty, payments and transaction intelligence. Reward is a strategically important part of that platform, operating at the convergence of banking, retail media and customer engagement.

As CEO of Reward, House will focus on scaling the company’s international footprint, expanding its Finance Media Network, enhancing its intelligence capabilities and accelerating growth in major markets including the United States, Europe and the GCC. Having previously served as Chief Commercial Officer of Reward prior to Rezolve’s acquisition, he combines deep knowledge of the platform with a strong track record of commercial execution.

Reward’s platform sits inside leading financial and retail ecosystems, with strategic relationships including NatWest, Visa and Barclays, as well as global brands such as Amazon, McDonald’s and Asda. Under Rezolve Ai ownership, the business is expected to play an increasingly important role in delivering more intelligent, personalized and measurable commerce experiences at scale.

Daniel M Wagner, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Rezolve Ai, said:

“James is a high-caliber international operator with exactly the experience we look for in leaders within the Rezolve Ai platform. He has built and scaled technology and data businesses globally, understands how to turn intelligence into commercial growth, and knows this business well.

Reward sits at the intersection of banking, commerce and media an increasingly valuable position as AI reshapes how consumers discover, engage and transact. James’s appointment strengthens our ability to scale that opportunity internationally and accelerate execution across one of the most important parts of the Rezolve ecosystem.”

James House, Chief Executive Officer of Reward, said:

“Reward has built a powerful platform with strong market positions, exceptional partner relationships and a clear opportunity to scale internationally. As part of Rezolve Ai, we now have the backing, ambition and broader AI commerce vision to accelerate that growth significantly.

The convergence of banking, media, loyalty and commerce is creating a major new category and we believe Reward is well positioned to lead in it. Our focus now will be on scaling into new markets, expanding the value we deliver to partners and helping shape a more intelligent and connected future for commerce.”

The appointment comes as Rezolve Ai continues to expand the capabilities of its AI-driven commerce platform following the acquisition of Reward. The combination strengthens Rezolve’s ability to connect consumer engagement, transaction data, loyalty, payments and AI into a unified platform designed to drive measurable outcomes for banks, brands and retailers.

Jamie Samaha will stand down 31 May 2026, having been in the role since 2023.

About Reward

Reward, part of the Rezolve Ai Group, is a global leader in customer engagement and commerce media, operating in more than 15 markets across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Positioned at the intersection of banking and retail, its platform combines technology, data insights and digital marketing expertise to deliver richer customer experiences, measurable sales growth and lasting loyalty.

On a mission to make everyday spending more rewarding, Reward has returned over $2 billion in cashback to customers to date and is committed to reaching $4 billion by 2030. In 2026, Reward earned Great Place to Work® certification, a prestigious employee-led accreditation recognizing its people-first culture.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency and revenue growth. The Brain Suite is the world’s first enterprise AI platform built for Agentic Commerce, delivering advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to power search, transact, fulfil and personalize at global scale.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

investors@rezolve.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward looking in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “intend,” “can,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date the statements were made. These forward-looking statements include Rezolve Ai’s statements regarding Reward, its role at Rezolve and Reward’s strategy, as well as the expected departure of Jamie Samaha. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. None of Rezolve nor any other person (including Microsoft) is responsible for updating or revising any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d3ae5f3-7fe7-4791-bbeb-23ce2861bca0