Roofing Goats Releases Sydney Re-Roof Decision Standard™ to Cut Through Conflicting Advice on Roof Replacement

SYDNEY, NSW, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an estimated 40% of Sydney’s housing stock built before 1990 and winter storm season approaching, Sydney re-roofing company Roofing Goats has released the Sydney Re-Roof Decision Standard™ — a structured diagnostic framework designed to help homeowners make clear, confident roof replacement decisions without conflicting advice or premature sales pressure.



The standard was developed in direct response to a pattern the company identified during residential roof inspections across Sydney: homeowners receiving wildly inconsistent guidance on ageing roofs, often being sold restorations where replacements were warranted, or vice versa.



THE PROBLEM THIS SOLVES



Sydney homes built between the 1960s and early 1990s — particularly across the Northern Beaches, Eastern Suburbs, Inner West, and Sutherland Shire — represent a significant portion of the city’s ageing roof population.



Many carry decades of accumulated repairs, outdated sarking, corroded flashings, and substrates that routine maintenance can no longer adequately protect.

Despite this, homeowners frequently report receiving quotes before receiving facts.



“Most Sydney homeowners are being handed a price before they’ve been handed the truth about their roof. We built this standard because a re-roof is one of the most significant exterior investments a homeowner will make — they deserve a structured assessment, not a sales pitch dressed up as an inspection.”

— Jesse-Aaron Raiz, Roofing Goats



WHAT THE SYDNEY RE-ROOF DECISION STANDARD™ EVALUATES



The framework introduces a consistent, repeatable diagnostic process used across all Roofing Goats residential inspections. It assesses eleven key indicators across the full roofing system:

Roof sheet or tile age and remaining lifespan

2. Batten and substrate condition

3. Sarking presence and moisture protection

4. Flashing, valley, and penetration integrity

5. Ridge movement and roof line sag

6. Gutter and drainage overflow risk

7. Storm and wind vulnerability

8. Insulation upgrade opportunities during re-roofing

9. Coastal corrosion exposure — particularly relevant across Sydney’s eastern and northern coastal suburbs

10. Tile-to-Colorbond Re-Roof conversion suitability

11. Restoration vs. full replacement economics

Each inspection produces a written roof condition report with a clear recommendation, the reasoning behind it, and estimated lifecycle cost implications of each available course of action.



“A re-roof is not always the answer. If a targeted repair or restoration genuinely resolves the problem for the next ten years, that’s what we’ll recommend. Our business is built on repeat referrals — not one-time upsells.”

— Jesse-Aaron Raiz, Roofing Goats



TRANSPARENT PRICING FROM THE START



A central component of the initiative is Roofing Goats’ online re-roof cost calculator, which allows Sydney homeowners to understand realistic replacement investment ranges before booking an inspection.



“Pricing in this industry is often deliberately opaque. We built the calculator because homeowners should understand realistic re-roof costs before they invite anyone onto their roof — not after.”

— Jesse-Aaron Raiz, Roofing Goats



Calculator: roofinggoats.com.au/build-price



BUILT SPECIFICALLY FOR SYDNEY HOUSING AND CLIMATE CONDITIONS



The standard has been designed around the specific challenges of Sydney’s housing stock and local environment.



SUPPORTING HOMEOWNER EDUCATION RESOURCES



The Decision Standard release forms part of Roofing Goats’ broader homeowner education library.



ABOUT ROOFING GOATS



Roofing Goats is a licensed Sydney residential roofing company specialising in full re-roofing, Colorbond roof replacement, tile-to-metal conversions, and guttering installation. The company operates exclusively with licensed tradespeople and provides fixed written quotes, itemised pricing, and industry-leading warranties on all re-roofing projects.



ABN 14 691 527 652

ACCESS THE SYDNEY RE-ROOF DECISION STANDARD™

roofinggoats.com.au/reroof-decision-standard



https://thenewsfront.com/roofing-goats-releases-sydney-re-roof-decision-standard-to-cut-through-conflicting-advice-on-roof-replacement/