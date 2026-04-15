SAB BIO to Present Additional Data Supporting the Unique Profile of SAB-142 at the 2026 Immunology of Diabetes Society Congress

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a fully human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will give an oral presentation and multiple poster presentations at the 21st Immunology of Diabetes Society (IDS) Congress being held April 20-24, 2026, in Brisbane, Australia. Data to be presented will highlight SAB BIO’s lead program, SAB-142, a potentially best-in-class, disease-modifying, redosable immunotherapy in clinical development for newly diagnosed Stage 3 T1D patients.

Alexandra Kropotova, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer, SAB BIO, stated, “IDS is an important forum for us to present the breadth of SAB-142's clinical and mechanistic profile. We are pleased to share data on SAB-142's multi-specific binding profile and additional C-peptide data from our patient cohort, which we believe underpins its best-in-class potential. With the SAFEGUARD study now actively enrolling, we look forward to continued engagement with the T1D scientific community as we advance toward our anticipated topline data readout for this study in the 2H 2027.”

Oral Presentation:

Title: Save All Beta Cells: Sustained Autoimmune Balance with SAB-142 Induction and Maintenance Dosing

Session: SAB BIO Industry Symposium

Presenters: John Wentworth, PhD, FRACP, Professor of Medicine*, Alexandra Kropotova, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, SAB BIO; Christoph Bausch, PhD, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, SAB BIO

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 1:00 – 1:45PM AEST

Location: Boulevard Auditorium

*Dr. Wentworth is an independent guest speaker and is not affiliated with SAB BIO.

Oral Poster Presentations:



Title: Multi-specific binding profile of SAB-142, a fully human anti-thymocyte globulin, against T-cell surface proteins

Session: Poster Session 1 – Poster #207

Presenter: Christoph Bausch, PhD, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, SAB BIO

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 5:30 – 7:00PM AEST

Location: Boulevard Foyer

Title: Tracking multiplicity for SAB142: a PBMC based flow cytometry pharmacokinetic assay linking target engagement to clinical exposure

Session: Poster Session 1 – Poster #264

Presenter: Eric Sandhurst, PhD, Director, Program Management, SAB BIO

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 5:30 – 7:00PM AEST

Location: Boulevard Foyer



Title: The challenge of blood preservation from multicenter clinical trials: assessing whole blood preservation methods for analysis by flow cytometry

Session: Poster Session 2 – Poster #364

Presenter: Eric Sandhurst, PhD, Director, Program Management, SAB BIO

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 5:30 – 7:00PM AEST

Location: Boulevard Foyer

The presentations will be made available in the Presentations section of the Company’s website at the time of the presentation and will remain accessible following the conference.

About SAB-142

SAB-142 is a potentially disease-modifying, redosable immunotherapy in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune type 1 diabetes (T1D). SAB-142 is a multi-specific, fully human anti-thymocyte globulin (hATG) with a mechanism of action analogous to that of rabbit ATG (rATG). rATG has demonstrated in multiple clinical trials the ability to slow disease progression in patients with new- or recent-onset of Stage 3 T1D. SAB-142, like rATG, directly targets multiple immune cells involved in destroying pancreatic beta cells, including modulation of “bad acting” T-lymphocytes. By stopping immune cells from attacking beta cells, this treatment has the potential to preserve insulin-producing beta cells.

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary technology which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc-Bovine, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO’s drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. The Company’s lead candidate, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. SAB-142 is currently being evaluated in newly diagnosed Stage 3 autoimmune T1D patients in a registrational Phase 2b clinical trial called SAFEGUARD. For more information, visit www.sab.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “to be,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including statements about the development and clinical trial results of the Company’s T1D program and other discovery programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB BIO and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry’s results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB BIO disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Christine Ryan

ir@sab.bio

Media:

Sheila Carlson

media@sab.bio