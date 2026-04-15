AMC Global Media’s Unified Streaming and Linear Programmatic Buying Capabilities Now Available Through Magnite

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced a collaboration with AMC Global Media to extend the company’s unified linear and streaming offering to buyers programmatically. Enabled by ClearLine, Magnite’s activation and curation solution, advertisers will be able to buy AMC’s TV content through a single access point.

Magnite’s expanded collaboration with AMC Global Media gives buyers a clearer path to reach millions of engaged viewers across the company’s linear networks, FAST channels and AMC+ flagship streaming service. The company, which earlier this year launched TNA Wrestling’s TNA iMPACT! as a weekly live event on AMC, is also leveraging Magnite’s Live Scheduler solution to optimize its live linear addressable inventory. Live Scheduler provides a standardized framework to reduce fragmentation in live streaming and helps buyers and media owners plan, execute and track outcomes more effectively across live TV environments.

“AMC Global Media is among the first programming companies to offer its linear inventory programmatically, removing the need for buyers to manage separate workflows for linear and streaming while preserving the unique controls required for each environment,” said Catherine Dale, Vice President, Revenue, SpringServe at Magnite. “This comes in line with the market trend and buy side mandate to consolidate and simplify access across inventory sources. As the 2026-27 upfront begins, we are partnering to offer our clients unified access to this popular and critically acclaimed content with greater operational efficiency, driving real impact for both media owners and advertisers.”

“Magnite has been an important partner for many years, and we are pleased to make our premium storytelling available to its customers in a way that buyers are increasingly looking for in today’s competitive and outcomes-driven environment,” said Evan Adlman, Executive Vice President of Commercial Sales and Revenue Operations for AMC Global Media. “A consolidated programmatic approach across both linear and streaming supports more streamlined, measurable media executions and simpler access to our content and underscores the value and impact of buying cross-platform.”

"The ability to access linear TV placements alongside streaming through Magnite has been a game changer for how we strategically plan and execute video activations,” said Sarah Poythress, Campaign Lead at The Basement. “The simplicity of combining these line items in one place has provided seamless scalability, and allows us to keep our focus where it matters most: execution and outcomes. Reducing the time spent managing tactical complexity gives us more time to focus on driving performance.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About AMC Global Media

AMC Global Media (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and All Reality; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution label Independent Film Company. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. AMC Global Media is headquartered in the United States, with international operations in Iberia, Latin America, Central Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

cveith@magnite.com