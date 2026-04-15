Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (ECOX) Initiates Frankfurt Exchange Dual Listing Process and Advances European SAF Strategy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) (“ECOX” or the “Company”), which is in the process of rebranding under the name American EcoFuels, has initiated the process of pursuing a dual listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of its broader strategy to align with growing demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (“SAF”) across European markets.

Frankfurt Dual Listing Process

The Company has initiated the process and is currently in discussions with several European financial institutions in connection with a potential Frankfurt listing. Management believes that establishing a presence on a European exchange will enhance access to European investors, improve visibility within the region, and facilitate engagement with suppliers and strategic partners operating across the European fuel and aviation markets. The Company believes that increased transparency, accessibility to information, and proximity to EU-based counterparties are important as it continues to develop its operations, and that a European listing is well aligned with both the Company’s current stage of growth and the broader evolution of the sustainable fuel sector.

Based on current discussions and initial feedback from counterparties, the Company understands that the dual listing process is typically completed within an approximate two to four week timeframe, subject to customary review procedures and market conditions.

The Company’s European engagement is further supported by its existing network, including Director Fabrice David, who is based in Europe and contributes to the Company’s regional strategy and relationship development.

Regulatory and Market Framework

The Company’s European strategy is informed in part by the European Union’s ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2023/2405), which establishes mandatory Sustainable Aviation Fuel blending requirements across EU airports beginning in 2025 and increasing over time. The regulation requires fuel suppliers to meet minimum SAF blending thresholds starting at 2% in 2025, increasing to 6% by 2030 and 70% by 2050.

In addition to overall SAF targets, the regulation includes a dedicated sub-mandate for synthetic fuels, which are expected to drive long-term demand for technologies capable of producing SAF from natural gas and other feedstocks.

The Company believes these regulatory developments create a defined and enforceable demand framework for SAF adoption across the European aviation sector, supporting long-term alignment between fuel production, infrastructure development, and capital investment.

“Europe is one of the few markets where fuel demand is being shaped by regulation with defined timelines,” said Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler GTL Technologies Inc. “That creates a framework where production, infrastructure, and capital can align in a meaningful way. For technologies like gas-to-liquids, that kind of regulatory structure is critical in moving from development toward commercial deployment.”

In connection with these initiatives, the Company is preparing to file a Registration Statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to establish full reporting status. The Company is also in the process of submitting a corporate name change and trading symbol change with FINRA in connection with its planned rebrand to American EcoFuels, Inc. These steps are intended to enhance transparency, expand investor access, and align the Company’s public market presence with its evolving business model.

“The European market is being shaped by regulation, not speculation,” said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group, Inc. “When you have mandated SAF adoption with defined timelines, that drives capital, infrastructure, and supply chain alignment. Initiating the Frankfurt listing process and advancing our reporting status are both part of positioning the Company to operate within that environment in a practical way.”

The Company expects to continue advancing its European strategy, including the Frankfurt listing process, partnership development, and alignment with regulatory frameworks as it moves forward with commercialization efforts.

To learn more about Kepler GTL’s modular gas-to-liquids technology and its potential to convert stranded energy resources into Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low-carbon fuels, view the company overview presentation here: Kepler GTL Technology Overview

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) which is in the process of rebranding to American EcoFuels, Inc., is a Nevada corporation focused on strategic transactions and public market platforms designed to facilitate growth opportunities for operating businesses. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the proposed transaction with Kepler GTL, the anticipated structure and timing of such transaction, and the potential benefits of Kepler GTL’s patented gas-to-liquids technology, including projected production capacity, anticipated emissions reductions, modular deployment capabilities, commercial scalability, and participation in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including potential acquisitions, audit completion, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, capital structure changes, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the ability to complete due diligence and execute definitive agreements, the ability to consummate the proposed transaction on favorable terms or at all, the commercial viability and regulatory acceptance of Kepler GTL’s technology, risks inherent in the gas-to-liquids, renewable energy, and sustainable fuel sectors, regulatory and permitting risks, market adoption rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, competitive conditions, access to capital, audit completion, compliance with SEC and exchange requirements, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ecoinnovations.info@gmail.com