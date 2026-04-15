American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN), Engages Highly Experienced Advisor to Advance Defense, DOE, and Institutional Market Opportunities and Provides Status on Legal Matters

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, reports that it has entered into an Advisory Agreement with Samuel Reid, who will serve as Government Strategy and Procurement Advisor to the Company, supporting its efforts to access non-dilutive government funding, secure institutional contracts, and align its technology platform with U.S. and international fusion initiatives.

Mr. Reid brings experience across government contracting, defense procurement, and international agency engagement, including active work with NATO-affiliated procurement bodies and the Canadian Department of National Defence. His background includes direct involvement in multi-agency procurement frameworks, compliance environments, and structured contracting processes, providing the Company with a foundation for engaging federal, defense, and international funding channels.

In addition to his government contracting experience, Mr. Reid is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Energy Corporation, where he has led programs spanning aerospace systems, advanced energy technologies, and complex engineering deployments. His academic background includes advanced work in mathematics, physics, and energy systems, with research and publications spanning materials science, electrochemical systems, and quantum information theory. LinkedIn

Government and Defense Procurement Strategy

The Company’s engagement of Mr. Reid reflects a strategic focus on government and defense procurement as a near-term pathway for funding and structured commercial engagement. Management believes that federal programs, defense research channels, and international fusion initiatives represent one of the most credible avenues for early-stage revenue, non-dilutive capital, and long-term institutional adoption.

Samuel Reid added, “The most immediate opportunity for companies operating in advanced energy is not large-scale deployment, but integration into existing government and institutional frameworks. The current landscape across Department of Energy programs, defense research channels, and international fusion initiatives is structured around enabling technologies, infrastructure development, and staged commercialization. The focus is on positioning capabilities within those frameworks in a way that aligns with how funding and procurement decisions are actually made.”

Commercial and Program Alignment

American Fusion’s strategy includes aligning its platform with existing U.S. Department of Energy programs, including public-private partnership mechanisms, milestone-based development initiatives, and lab-access programs designed to support private fusion companies.

In parallel, the Company is evaluating engagement with U.S. defense research and procurement channels, where fusion-enabling technologies may align with requirements related to resilient power systems, advanced materials, and next-generation energy capabilities.

The Company is also advancing its positioning within the European fusion ecosystem, including potential engagement with ITER-related programs and associated supply chain and engineering opportunities.

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, added, “There is a clear shift underway across the sector toward execution and structured engagement with government and institutional partners. Samuel brings a unique combination of technical depth and procurement experience that allows us to align our capabilities with how these programs operate. This is a critical step in transitioning from development-stage technology into funded programs and long-term deployment pathways.”

Legal Update

In related matters, the Company has filed its opening brief in support of a motion to dismiss in the Delaware Court of Chancery, asserting that the Court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over the claims presented and that the action is not properly before the Court.

As previously disclosed, the Court has already denied plaintiff’s motions for injunctive relief and expedited proceedings, finding no showing of irreparable harm and no colorable claim. The Company’s filing further reflects that the dispute is a matter of legal ownership appropriately addressed in other forums, including a previously filed action currently proceeding in Washington.

The Company is proceeding in due course and will continue to advance its position consistent with these findings.

With respect to the previously disclosed Washington matter, the Company continues to work through the court process and with its transfer agent to implement the ordered share cancellation. The Company expects the cancellation to be reflected on its records in the normal course and will provide updates as appropriate.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN), formerly Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is has changed its name and is operating under the American Fusion brand. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives. For more information about American Fusion, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN). For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, including the expected effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, including the timing and effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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