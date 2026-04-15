NeenOpal Achieves the AWS AI Competency in Generative AI and Agentic AI Categories

NEWARK, N.J., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeenOpal, a global leader in high-velocity AI automation and cloud modernization, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Competency in the Generative AI and Agentic AI categories. This specialization recognizes NeenOpal as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing AI technologies, including both generative and autonomous AI systems.

Achieving the AWS AI Competency in these categories differentiates NeenOpal as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in transitioning complex AI initiatives from experimental pilots to scalable, production-ready deployments within weeks. NeenOpal possesses deep expertise in implementing generative AI solutions and agentic AI systems that can reason, plan, and execute complex business processes.

This includes successful deployment of solutions ranging from financially compliant AI email generators to automated tender management (RFxAI) for the EPC sector, leveraging AWS AI Services such as Amazon Bedrock and compatible frameworks.

"NeenOpal is proud to achieve the AWS AI Competency in the Generative AI and Agentic AI categories," said Pavel Gupta, Co-Founder at NeenOpal. "Our team is dedicated to helping customers achieve their goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. We are specifically focused on bridging the gap between AI experimentation and enterprise-grade execution for high-growth firms."

The AWS Competency Program connects customers with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies. These specialized partners help organizations implement enterprise-grade AI systems across diverse use cases, including enterprise knowledge operations, autonomous customer operations, content generation, and workflow optimization.

NeenOpal specializes in building robust data foundations that power scalable AI solutions, enabling organizations to develop and deploy AI systems aligned with their existing data ecosystems. The company emphasizes reusable frameworks and a 4-to-6-week delivery model to accelerate the journey from idea to production.

About NeenOpal

NeenOpal is a global data and AI strategy firm that specializes in building scalable, production-ready AI systems. By combining deep domain expertise with modern AWS architectures, NeenOpal helps enterprises solve complex operational problems and drive continuous improvement. Learn more at www.neenopal.com

Contact:

Name: Pavel Gupta