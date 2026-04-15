GGSM Commences Development of Luxury Villas Projects in Bali

BALI, Indonesia, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc. (OTC: GGSM) (“GGSM”) (the “Company”) announced that it has commenced development of two luxury villas and wellness projects in Bali, Indonesia, as part of its continued expansion into hospitality and real estate development within its Indonesia-focused business activities.

The projects are being developed as upscale hospitality-oriented assets designed to align with Bali’s growing demand for wellness, retreat-style, and luxury accommodation experiences.

Raven Villa and Wellness

Raven Villa and Wellness is a luxury wellness-focused villa development located near Nyang Nyang, Bali. The project spans approximately 22 acres and is planned to include 13 villas, a dedicated wellness facility, and an on-site restaurant, designed as a retreat-style destination serving the premium segment of the Bali market.

The project is currently under construction with an estimated total development cost of approximately US$6,000,000 and an anticipated development timeline of approximately 12 months. The Company intends to market the completed project for sale upon completion, targeting an estimated resale value of approximately US$18,000,000. No specific buyer has been identified at this time.

Alun Sanctuary

Alun Sanctuary is a complementary luxury hospitality development currently under construction in Bali. The project spans approximately 10 acres and is planned to include 14 rooms, with a focus on high-end hospitality design.

The total project cost is estimated at approximately US$3,000,000, with the Company targeting an estimated resale value of approximately US$9,000,000 upon completion. The Company intends to market the completed project for sale on the open market, and no specific buyer has been identified at this time.

Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc. is acting as the investor and owner of the properties and will own the completed developments. Construction for both projects is being carried out by HYWD Global Investments, which is serving as the builder and contractor.

These developments build upon the Company’s previously announced expansion into Bali-based hospitality and real estate initiatives, including planned luxury villa projects and the evaluation of complementary restaurant and hotel concepts as part of its broader Indonesia-focused strategy.

“Our focus is on executing projects that can be developed, completed, and monetized within defined timelines,” said Rudi Khelces, CEO of GGSM. “These projects reflect our continued strategy of deploying capital into hospitality and real estate opportunities in Bali.”

About GGSM

Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc. is a publicly traded company engaged in operating and evaluating businesses primarily in Indonesia, with a focus on marine charter services, cargo transportation, hospitality, and related asset-based activities. The Company’s operations include charter boat services supporting tourism and marine travel in the Mentawai Islands and surrounding regions, as well as cargo transportation services serving commercial and construction-related needs. GGSM also operates hospitality assets and evaluates real estate and experiential development opportunities consistent with its operational footprint. The Company’s business activities are conducted directly or through operating arrangements and may evolve over time based on market conditions, strategic priorities, and available resources.

Forward-Looking Statements / Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development plans, potential sales pricing, project scope, timing, market opportunities, infrastructure improvements, strategic collaborations, and business strategy. Words such as “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “projects,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, regulatory approvals, market conditions, construction and development risks, financing availability, changes in economic conditions, and other risks described from time to time in the Company’s public filings. GGSM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Rudi Khelces

CEO

Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc.

info@ggsmcorp.com

www.ggsmcorp.com