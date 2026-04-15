Freshpet, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRPT) (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) today announced it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 before market open.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 407-0792 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8263.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet, hosted on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com and will be archived online. A telephonic playback will be available from 12 p.m. ET, May 6, 2026, through May 20, 2026. North American listeners may dial (844) 512-2921 and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13760132.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to help dogs and cats live longer, happier, healthier lives with the people who love them. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

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