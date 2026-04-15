JBTC Announces 1st Quarter 2026 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $3,157,000 or $1.30 per share versus $1,687,000 or $0.69 per share in the first quarter of the prior year. The company also declared a dividend of 33 cents per share for shareholders of record as of April 27, 2026, and payable on May 1, 2026. This increased dividend represents the third consecutive quarter when the dividend has risen by 2 cents.

President Troy A. Peters stated: “For the first time in our history, we finished the quarter with over $1 billion in total assets. We are proud of this milestone, and it represents a century and a half of helping tens of thousands of families and businesses improve their financial lives. Our strong financial results are the result of sound strategy and leading performance across several areas, including: a top-tier margin, reduced credit loss expense, and contributions from non-interest income efforts like our mortgage banking business.”

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