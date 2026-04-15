Byrna Technologies Promotes Matthew Campagni to Chief Strategy Officer

ANDOVER, Mass., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced the promotion of Matthew Campagni to Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Campagni will lead the Company’s strategic planning initiatives and support cross-functional execution as Byrna continues to scale and position the Company for its next phase of growth.

Campagni brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across strategy, operations, finance, and program management in public safety, technology, investment, and manufacturing organizations. Since joining Byrna in 2024 as Vice President of Corporate Development, he has worked closely with the leadership team on key initiatives across the business, playing a pivotal role in the Company’s continued progress and evolution.

“Matt is exactly the kind of seasoned, strategic leader we need as Byrna continues to scale,” said Byrna CEO Conn Davis. “He brings an impressive track record of driving operational transformation and strategic execution growth in the public safety and technology sectors. As we continue to scale the business, expand our reach and sharpen execution across the organization, Matt will be an important part of that effort.”

Prior to joining Byrna, Campagni served as Senior Vice President of Operations at WRAP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP), where he strengthened supply chain and manufacturing operations, led key product acquisitions and integrations, and directed the company’s strategic transition toward recurring-revenue Hardware-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service business models. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Operations for a family office and spent more than two decades at Information Methods Incorporated, a technology consulting and system integration firm focused on public safety, where he ultimately served as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

“Over the past two years, I have seen firsthand what makes Byrna such a compelling company, and I am honored to take on a larger role to help drive execution and a more strategic approach as we build for more consistent, long-term growth,” said Campagni. “We have a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the team to help translate our differentiated less-lethal platform into value for our customers and shareholders.”

Campagni holds a B.S. in Finance from Tennessee Tech and an M.S. in Project Management from The George Washington University. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), Risk Management Professional (RMP), and Six Sigma Black Belt.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, are forward-looking. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," and "believes" and statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," "occur," or "be achieved," or "will be taken." Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Mr. Campagni's anticipated role, responsibilities, and contributions as Chief Strategy Officer, the Company's ability to execute on its strategic planning initiatives, the Company's expectations regarding its next phase of growth, and the Company's ability to scale operations and deliver long-term value to its customers and shareholders. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied. Any number of risk factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release. Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those risk factors in Part I, Item 1A ("Risk Factors") in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Part II, Item 1A ("Risk Factors") in the Company's most recent Form 10-Q, should understand it is impossible to predict or identify all such factors or risks, should not consider the foregoing or the risks identified in the Company's SEC filings to be a complete discussion of all potential risks or uncertainties, and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company’s investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company’s e-commerce store.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com