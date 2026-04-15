MX and Primitive Partner to Launch AI-Native Growth Agents for Financial Institutions

Lehi, Utah, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primitive and MX Technologies, Inc. (MX) today announced a strategic partnership to deploy AI-native growth agents for the financial services industry. The collaboration marks a shift in bank operations from manual data analysis to agentic execution, beginning with the launch of a Growth Agent designed to help banks and credit unions identify deposit opportunities, execute personalized campaigns, and streamline direct deposit switching.

The Growth Agent is built to solve one of the industry’s most pressing challenges: deposit acquisition and retention in a high-velocity market. It leverages MX’s customer analytics and data enrichment to identify deposit opportunities in real-time. These insights are then funneled into Primitive’s agentic operating system, which executes targeted campaigns and manages complex back-office workflows including automated direct deposit switching.

“The real challenge for banks hasn’t been a lack of data, but the difficulty of transforming that data into an enhanced, actionable asset at scale,” said Ryan Caldwell, founder and CEO of MX. “This partnership helps close the gap between customer data intelligence and measurable growth by expanding MX’s current framework where insights can trigger secure, governed actions. We’re enabling a level of personalized service and back-office efficiency that was previously difficult to achieve at scale, all while supporting the rigorous transparency and oversight that regulated institutions require.”

The partnership introduces a joint go-to-market offering that provides these growth agents directly to banks and credit unions. This collaboration leverages MX’s excellence in front-end consumer experiences and data insights alongside Primitive’s specialized agentic AI operating system for bank operations. By combining MX’s open banking connectivity with Primitive’s token optimization across LLM providers, financial institutions can now deploy sophisticated AI that is both cost-effective and operationally secure.

Key Growth Agent Capabilities:

The “Grow Agent” Framework: An industry-first collaboration that identifies external deposit opportunities using MX aggregated and consumer-permissioned data and executes automated recovery and retention strategies.

An industry-first collaboration that identifies external deposit opportunities using MX aggregated and consumer-permissioned data and executes automated recovery and retention strategies. Three-Layer Agentic Architecture: Built on Primitive’s robust foundation featuring secure gateways, agent orchestration, and an Executive Agentic Capital Dashboard for real-time performance oversight.

Built on Primitive’s robust foundation featuring secure gateways, agent orchestration, and an Executive Agentic Capital Dashboard for real-time performance oversight. Precision Data Enrichment: Leverages MX’s proprietary transaction categorization, life-stage inference, and propensity scoring to predict which customers are most likely to increase their deposit share.

Leverages MX’s proprietary transaction categorization, life-stage inference, and propensity scoring to predict which customers are most likely to increase their deposit share. Automated Campaign Executions: Streamlines the movement of funds through integrated direct deposit switching (via Atomic) and automated bill pay and automated account funding workflows.

Streamlines the movement of funds through integrated direct deposit switching (via Atomic) and automated bill pay and automated account funding workflows. Enterprise-Grade Governance: A native “human-in-the-loop” workflow that incorporates existing bank risk frameworks without requiring system changes, ensuring every agent stays compliant.

A native “human-in-the-loop” workflow that incorporates existing bank risk frameworks without requiring system changes, ensuring every agent stays compliant. Secure MCP-Enabled Integration: Utilizes the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and MX’s consumer-permissioned third party data to ensure data remains secure within the financial institution while allowing agents to process real-time analytics.

“Our long-term vision is clear: AI agents will soon act as a massive force multiplier for human capital, allowing financial institutions to scale their reach and operational impact without losing the personal touch,” said Derek White, Founder and CEO of Primitive. “This partnership positions both companies at the center of that evolution. By integrating MX’s deep data enrichment with our agentic assembly and orchestration layers, we’re giving banks a plug-and-play workforce that is compliant, traceable, and incredibly effective at driving revenue.”

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. is a leader in turning data into growth, enabling financial providers and consumers to do more with financial data. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and fintechs to connect to, understand, and act on customers’ financial data. To learn more follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About Primitive

Primitive is the agentic AI platform for regulated financial institutions, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The platform enables institutions to create, integrate, deploy, govern and measure the performance of AI agents across enterprise operations, securely within their own data environments. For more information visit www.primitive.com.

Media Contacts

Chris Semple, Primitive — chris@primitive.com

Madison Wilson, MX — madison.wilson@mx.com