Sprott Launches Rare Earths Ex-China ETF

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) (NYSE/TSX: SII) today announced the launch of the Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China ETF (Nasdaq: REXC) (the “ETF” or “REXC”), the only1 ETF providing focused exposure to rare earths companies outside of China.

Rare earth elements are critical inputs for advanced technologies across defense systems, artificial intelligence, data centers, semiconductors, electric vehicles and energy infrastructure. With China dominating global rare earths mining, refining and magnet production — and increasingly using that dominance as a geopolitical lever — secure, diversified supply chains have become a national security priority for the U.S. and its allies.

“Rare earths sit at the intersection of national security, energy security and technological leadership,” said Steve Schoffstall, Managing Partner, Head of ETFs at Sprott. “As governments in developed countries accelerate efforts to secure non-China supply chains, we believe companies operating outside China across the rare earths value chain are strategically positioned. REXC offers investors a targeted way to access that opportunity through a pure-play2 ETF.”

The Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China™ Index (NSREXC™) by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of global companies engaged in the mining, separation, refining and production of rare earth elements, while excluding companies domiciled in or primarily operating in China.

REXC joins the Sprott Critical Materials ETF suite, which provides pure-play2 exposure to rare earths, uranium, copper, lithium and nickel miners.

Sprott ETFs

Sprott Critical Materials ETFs

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (Nasdaq: SETM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: URNM)

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (Nasdaq: URNJ)

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (Nasdaq: COPP)

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (Nasdaq: COPJ)

Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China ETF (Nasdaq: REXC)

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (Nasdaq: LITP)

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (Nasdaq: NIKL)

Sprott Diversified Metals & Mining ETFs

Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF (Nasdaq: METL)

Sprott Precious Metals ETFs

Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (Nasdaq: GBUG)

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDM)

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDJ)

Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (Nasdaq: SLVR)

1 Based on Morningstar’s universe of Natural Resources Sector Equity ETFs as of 4/14/2026.

2 The term “pure-play” relates directly to the exposure that the Fund has to the total universe of investable, publicly listed securities in the investment strategy.

About Sprott

Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California, and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Contact:

Glen Williams

Senior Managing Partner

Investor and Institutional Client Relations

Direct: (416) 943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Direct: (646) 569-5897

sprott@gagnierfc.com

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. To obtain a fund’s Prospectus, which contains this and other information, contact your financial professional, call 1.888.622.1813 or visit SprottETFs.com. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

One cannot invest directly in an index.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are considered to have continuous liquidity because they allow for an individual to trade throughout the day, which may indicate higher transaction costs and result in higher taxes when fund shares are held in a taxable account.

The funds are non-diversified and can invest a greater portion of assets in securities of individual issuers, particularly those in the natural resources and/or precious metals industry, which may experience greater price volatility. Relative to other sectors, natural resources and precious metals investments have higher headline risk and are more sensitive to changes in economic data, political or regulatory events, and underlying commodity price fluctuations. Risks related to extraction, storage and liquidity should also be considered.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the funds on a secondary market. Only market makers or “authorized participants” may trade directly with the fund, typically in blocks of 10,000 shares.

The Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China ETF and the Sprott Active Metals & Miners ETF are new and have limited operating history.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China™ Index and NSREXC™ are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Sprott Asset Management LP. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is the Investment Adviser to the Sprott ETFs. ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the Distributor for the Sprott ETFs and is a registered broker-dealer and FINRA Member.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

© 2026 Sprott Inc. All rights reserved.