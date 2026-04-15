CCC Introduces Consumer Financing in CCC ONE® to Help Collision Repair Shops Capture More Work

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform provider powering the insurance economy, today announced the availability of consumer financing within the CCC ONE® platform. Through a new integration with Sunbit , a leading financial technology company building solutions for real life, collision repair shops can now offer their customers flexible financing options to cover repair costs or insurance deductibles. The capability is designed to help repairers support their customers’ need for vehicle repair work by removing cost-related barriers, while giving their customers a more convenient, modern payment experience.

As repair costs rise, more consumers are paying out of pocket. Today, self-pay repairs represent more than 25% of repair orders generated in the CCC ONE platform, underscoring the growing need for flexible financing options that help shops move work forward without delay.

By embedding financing directly into the estimate process, shops can address cost concerns earlier, give customers clarity on how to pay, and increase the likelihood that repairs move forward. Shops can also use consumer financing as a pre-qualification tool to help their customers see their options before making an appointment from the shop’s Carwise profile or website.

CollisionRight, which operates 130 collision repair centers across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states, is an early user of Consumer Financing. According to Rich Harrison, CEO, “At CollisionRight, our priority is delivering a great customer experience while helping drivers get back on the road as quickly as possible. By offering Sunbit financing through CCC ONE, our teams can present payment options right away in their workflow, which helps customers move forward with repairs sooner. We’ve seen service acceptance increase, vehicles move through our bays faster, and Sunbit’s customer support has been a great extension of our commitment to customer service.”

Sunbit powers the financing experience with fast decisioning and high approval rates of over 90%, giving more customers access to the repairs they need. Unlike traditional financing options, Sunbit offers true 0% interest payment options with no late fees, penalties, or hidden costs, and does not require a hard credit check. Shops receive payment upfront at the time of repair with zero repayment risk, while Sunbit manages billing and customer support directly with the consumer. This helps shops maintain predictable cash flow while delivering a seamless customer experience.

“Cost can be one of the biggest barriers to getting a repair approved,” said Mark Fincher, Vice President, Product Management at CCC. “By embedding consumer financing into CCC ONE, we’re helping shops convert more estimates into approved work while giving them an option to provide their customers with an easier, more flexible way to pay.”

Benefits of Consumer Financing for repairers:

Capture More Work: Help customers move forward with repairs by offering fast, flexible financing options.

Deliver Customer Convenience: Allow customers to pre-qualify and pay over time, directly from the digital touchpoints they already use.

Get Paid Upfront: Shops receive payment upfront, helping maintain predictable cash flow.





“This integration brings Sunbit’s purpose-built financing directly into the workflows collision repair shops rely on every day,” said Oded Vakrat, Vice President of Platform Partnerships at Sunbit. “By combining high approval rates, no-fee payment options, and real-time decisioning, we’re helping shops remove financial friction at the moment it matters most, so more drivers can move forward with essential repairs quickly and with confidence.”

Consumer financing is available now to repair facilities using CCC ONE.

For more information, visit cccis.com/consumer-financing .

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep ​lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com .

About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. The company's financial technology products have helped millions of people ease the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving them more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit’s BNPL technology is an introduction-point for millions of consumers who become repeat customers, at both the point-of-sale and through the company’s card offerings. Sunbit is also available through service provider partners, cross-vertical platforms like Stripe, and vertical-specific platforms, as well as via no-fee credit cards for top retailers across the country. Despite never charging fees of any kind, Sunbit has achieved sustained profitable growth. Through a seamless approval process that delivers decisions quickly, Sunbit brings the speed and accessibility of online transactions to in-person purchases. For more information, visit sunbit.com.

Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank Inc., doing business as TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.



Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in CCC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 24, 2026, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CCC Media Contact: Michelle Hellyar

mhellyar@cccis.com | 773.791.3675