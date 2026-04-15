NY State Society of CPAs Announces Class of 2026 Emerging Leaders

New York, NY, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York State Society of CPAs (NYCPA) is proud to recognize a distinguished group of rising professionals as its 2026 Emerging Leaders. This annual honor celebrates NYCPA members who have demonstrated exceptional leadership within their organizations, achieved notable professional success, and gone above and beyond in giving back to their communities.

The Emerging Leaders Award highlights individuals under the age of 40 who exemplify the future of the accounting profession through innovation, service, and commitment to excellence. Honorees were nominated by peers and colleagues who recognized their impact both professionally and within their communities.

The 2026 Emerging Leaders class includes:

Kristin Re', Lumsden & McCormick, LLP

Adam Ross, Abrams Garfinkel & Ross LLP

Alexander Lee, Legacy Wealth Nerds

Ariel Shamir, LMC Advisors LLC

Daniel Levin, CohnReznick

John Confrey, Forvis Mazars

Joseph Perfetto, Forvis Mazars

Lauren Marcin-Reale, PKF O’Connor Davies

Myles Silvers, RSM US LLP

Reuben Gottlieb, Mark S. Gottlieb, CPA PC

Steven Lee, CBIZ

Xinming “Shimmy” Cui, BDO USA, P.C.

Alyssa Popov, BDO USA, P.C.

Janina Teoxon, EisnerAmper

Vanessa Gordon, Grassi

Jessica Gardinier, KPMG LLP

Nate Kutob, BDO USA, P.C.

Blake Sanderson, MMB+CO

Emily Hill, Insero Advisors LLC

Joseph Greene, Evans and Bennett, LLP

Award recipients will be formally recognized during the NYCPA Annual Meeting on May 14 at the Virgin Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where leaders from across the profession will gather to celebrate the achievements and contributions of this year’s class.

For more information about the Emerging Leaders program and to view past honorees, visit nysscpa.org/emergingleaders.

For press inquiries, please contact Jovan C. Richards, Media & Government Relations Director, at jrichards@nysscpa.org or 212.719.8392