Axonius Delivers AI-Powered Remediation Across Industry’s Broadest Set of Asset Classes and Environments

Axonius Exposures adds AI-driven remediation, extends exposure management to 45 asset types, and automates ownership assignment

New Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets brings IoT, OT, and industrial environments into the Axonius Asset Cloud

Axonius Verified Assets assesses the integrity of each asset record, delivering the trusted data foundation for strategic downstream security decisions



NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Axonius Adapt 2026) — Axonius , the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced a major expansion of the Axonius Asset Cloud™ at Adapt 2026 – introducing AI-powered remediation in Axonius Exposures™, extending the platform to IoT, OT, and industrial environments with Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets™, and establishing a new data trust standard with Axonius Verified Assets™.

“Security environments have grown more distributed, more dynamic, and more complex, and when teams can't fully understand their environment, they simply cannot act,” said Joe Diamond, president and interim CEO of Axonius. “Findings pile up because the data isn’t trusted, ownership isn’t clear, and entire asset classes aren’t even in the picture. Today we’re closing all three gaps – with Axonius AI that drives remediation in Axonius Exposures, built on a platform that now covers cyber-physical environments. This delivers the single-source verified asset data that enables strategic security decisions – human and agentic – to be built and actioned on trusted data.”

Axonius 2026 Actionability Report: Cybersecurity’s Path Forward

The Axonius 2026 Actionability Report , conducted with the Ponemon Institute and surveying 662 IT and security professionals, reveals a persistent gap between security investment and security action across three dimensions.

Trust: Only 45% of organizations consolidate assets and exposures into a single view, and 55% still track remediation in spreadsheets. Context: While teams broadly agree that exploitability, blast radius, and business impact should drive prioritization, only 23% always apply that context. Coordination: Only about half of organizations consistently assign ownership when identifying an exposure. More than a third rely on fully manual workflows.



Today’s announcement addresses all three dimensions.

Axonius Exposures + Axonius AI: From Finding Risk to Fixing It

Axonius Exposures is purpose-built to eliminate the operational drag between identifying a risk and fixing it – the data gaps, decision bottlenecks and coordination breakdowns that stall remediation even when teams have the proper tools and best intent. Bolstered with Axonius AI, security findings now arrive with the right context, a designated owner, and a clear path to resolution – delivering zero-drag exposure management. Key Axonius Exposures enhancements include:

Axonius AI Recommended Actions surface specific remediation and mitigation steps for each finding, ranked by expected impact, with attack-path analysis that prioritizes containment based on real exploitability – not isolated severity scores.

surface specific remediation and mitigation steps for each finding, ranked by expected impact, with attack-path analysis that prioritizes containment based on real exploitability – not isolated severity scores. Security Finding Rules extend exposure management beyond Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures-based (CVE) vulnerabilities to the security-relevant conditions – identity hygiene gaps, SaaS misconfigurations, certificate issues, policy violations, and custom risk conditions – across all 1,400+ Axonius adapters and 45 asset types, on premises and in the cloud.

extend exposure management beyond Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures-based (CVE) vulnerabilities to the security-relevant conditions – identity hygiene gaps, SaaS misconfigurations, certificate issues, policy violations, and custom risk conditions – across all 1,400+ Axonius adapters and 45 asset types, on premises and in the cloud. Research-Backed Risk Scoring and Axonius Threat Intelligence enhance prioritization with the new Axonius Vulnerability Score (AVS), asset criticality, and Axonius Threat Intelligence with active exploitation signals – lowering costs and eliminating complexities of third-party threat intelligence feeds.

enhance prioritization with the new Axonius Vulnerability Score (AVS), asset criticality, and Axonius Threat Intelligence with active exploitation signals – lowering costs and eliminating complexities of third-party threat intelligence feeds. Automated Remediation Ownership assigns the appropriate owner to each finding using asset, business, and organizational context from systems already connected to the Axonius Asset Cloud – reducing mean-time-to-ownership to near zero.

“The exposure management market has moved past the point where finding vulnerabilities is the hard part. The real challenge is closing the gap between detection and remediation at scale,” said Francis Odum, founder and head analyst at Software Analyst Cyber Research (SACR). “What makes Axonius distinctive is that they’re building from the asset intelligence layer up – they already have the trusted data foundation and the integration breadth. Now, with AI-driven recommended actions, automated ownership assignment, and exposure management that extends beyond CVEs to any security-relevant condition, they’re addressing the remediation workflow problem in a way that reflects where this market needs to go. When you combine reliable asset context with AI that can reason about what to fix and who should fix it, you start to see exposure management shift from a dashboard exercise to an operational discipline.”

Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets: Unifying OT, IoT, and IT Security

When Axonius acquired Cynerio in 2025 , the acquisition brought deep OT and IoT device discovery and protection expertise to the platform – first proven in healthcare, where critical medical devices coexist with traditional IT and where security-related disruptions can lead to outsized consequences. Today, the launch of Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets extends that expertise across industries where securing cyber-physical environments is mission-critical, including manufacturing, utilities, energy, and critical infrastructure.

Axonius identifies and fingerprints cyber-physical assets, enriches each device with deep contextual attributes, and correlates them into the Axonius Asset Cloud alongside IT assets – delivering unified visibility across IT, IoT, and OT in a single model built on 1,400+ integrations. Organizations can prioritize cyber-physical risk based on operational impact and business criticality – not just technical severity – incorporating behavioral insight, device dependencies, and enriched risk context.

Axonius Verified Assets: Trusted Foundation for AI and Automation

Every downstream security workflow, from risk prioritization to automated remediation, depends on decision-grade asset data: trustworthy enough to act on without re-verification. AI agents compound “bad data” problems - they don’t question their inputs; they amplify them.

Axonius Verified Assets establishes the trust standard these workflows and AI agents require. Each asset is continuously reconciled and evaluated against multiple trust signals – distinguishing verified records from duplicates, ghost assets, and stale or transient data to produce a provably accurate, audit-ready inventory. Assets that fail verification are surfaced with specific failure analysis, enabling teams to investigate and close data gaps rather than operating on unverified assumptions. The result is the decision-grade data layer that downstream automation, AI-assisted prioritization, and board-level risk reporting require to operate safely and accurately.

Feature Availability

Updates to Axonius Exposures are being delivered in a phased rollout. Core capabilities, including predefined risk scoring, security finding rules, and status management, are generally available today. Threat intelligence enrichment, attack path analysis, remediation ownership, and AI-driven remediations are generally available with additional updates releasing through May 2026. AI-driven recommended remediations are available in early access today, with general availability expected by July 2026.

Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets is available in early access to select customers today, with general availability planned later in the second half of the year. Axonius Verified Assets is in preview today.

Additional Resources:

About Axonius:

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across your entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world. The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .

Axonius, the Axonius logo, Axonius Asset Cloud, Axonius Exposures, Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets, Axonius Verified Assets,and Axonius Academy are all trademarks of the Axonius affiliate group. All other trademarks and brand names are the property of their respective owners.