Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Divests 49% Stake in LNG Carrier ("LNG/C") Amore Mio I, Forms a Joint Venture Company With an Affiliate of the BGN Group and Secures 10-Year Time Charter

ATHENS, Greece, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) (“CCEC” or the “Company”) today announced that it has agreed to sell the LNG/C Amore Mio I (2023-built 174,000 cbm) to a subsidiary of a joint venture company (the “Joint Venture”) owned 51% by CCEC and 49% by a company affiliated with global energy trader BGN Group in the first quarter of 2027.

The Joint Venture has secured a 10-year time charter (with two three-year extension options) of the vessel to BGN INT DMCC commencing simultaneously with the acquisition of the vessel and expected to generate aggregate revenues (including all options) of up to approximately $485.6 million and extending up to 2043 if all options are exercised.

Joint Venture Structure

The Joint Venture will be effected through BM Capital HoldCo LLC, a newly formed Marshall Islands limited liability company, in which CCEC holds a 51% interest and BMarine Shipping Investment FZCO holds the remaining 49%. BM Capital LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BM Capital HoldCo LLC, will acquire the vessel for $230 million.

The existing financing on the vessel is expected to be refinanced upon acquisition of the vessel in the first quarter of 2027.

Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO of CCEC, commented: “This innovative transaction enables CCEC to achieve several strategic objectives simultaneously. Firstly, it highlights our ability to attract co-investment with a major energy trading partner. Secondly, securing a new long-term charter underscores the enduring strength of the LNG shipping sector for reputable owners operating state-of-the-art LNG carriers. Thirdly, the new charter enhances the diversity and quality of our charter portfolio, provides further balance sheet flexibility and strengthens cash flow visibility for our investors.”

Ozan Turgut, BGN Shipping Director commented: “We are delighted to enter into this landmark agreement with CCEC. This is a major milestone for BGN as we continue to invest in and expand our maritime operations. Taking delivery of our first LNG shipping vessel significantly enhances our fleet capacity and our ability to meet growing demand across our global customer base.

“BGN has set an ambition to increase its fleet with two new LNG vessels by 2027 and ten new LPG vessels by 2028. I’m pleased to say that taking delivery of the LNG/C Amore Mio I in early 2027 puts us firmly on track to achieve this goal.”

As a result of this transaction, as at end March 2026, CCEC will have average remaining firm charter duration for its LNG/Cs of 6.9 years and $2.9 billion in contracted revenues, which if all extension options are exercised by the charterers, would increase to average duration of 9.9 years and total contracted revenues of $4.3 billion.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 14 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG carriers (“LNG/C”), one handy LCO2/multi-gas carrier and one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes nine additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and three handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com

About the BGN Group

BGN is the 6th largest independent energy and commodities trading group and a leader in transition fuels and cleaner energies. With over 8 decades experience in the energy sector, BGN trades, distributes, stores and finances energy solutions globally, handling approximately 65 million metric tons of commodities annually. BGN is present throughout the energy value chain, having established strong partnerships with refineries, producers, state oil companies and leading industrial and petro-chemical companies.

Learn more at bgn-int.com.





Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, statements related to CCEC’s ability to pursue growth opportunities and CCEC’s expectations or objectives regarding future vessel deliveries and charter rate expectations, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on April 17, 2025. Unless required by law, CCEC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. CCEC does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Details

Investor Relations / Media

Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44 (770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com

Nicolas Bornozis / Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel. +1-212-661-7566

E-mail: ccec@capitallink.com