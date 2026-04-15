Assembli Rebrands from ELI Marketing & Extends Partnership with College Football Playoff

HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembli , previously known as ELI Marketing, today announced its official rebrand, marking the next step in the evolution of the agency. For more than 30 years, the company has built a reputation for bringing brands to life through unique and memorable experiences, from bespoke VIP hospitality lounges to large-scale fan engagements and brand activations that reach thousands.

In addition to the rebrand, Assembli is pleased to share that it has extended its partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP) to continue bringing its expertise to one of the most high-profile stages in sports.

New Name With Deep Roots

As Assembli moves into its next chapter, it will focus on continuing to create events that drive connection, collaboration, and the power of shared experiences. The rebrand also demonstrates continued growth and expansion while still honoring the foundation built under ELI Marketing.

With more than three decades of experience, Assembli brings many benefits to clients, including an expert team, cross-country capabilities, and a detailed service model that delivers seamless, high-impact programs. From strategy through execution, building lasting connections between brands and their audiences is a key focus at Assembli. While the agency's name is changing, its leadership, expertise, and commitment to delivering excellent results remain the same, ensuring continuity as clients continue working with the same trusted team.

"The launch of Assembli marks an exciting new chapter for our agency and reflects our core mission of creating experiences that truly connect people and brands,” said Fontaine Swope, founder and president of Assembli. "And the icing on the cake, as we move into the next phase of our agency, is that we can share that we are extending our relationship with the College Football Playoff, producing premium events across CFP National Championship weekend. We look forward to creating many more immersive fan activations, bold brand experiences, and hospitality programs that connect audiences and brands in ways they’ll remember long after the events end."

College Football Playoff Extension

Assembli continues to demonstrate it is a leader in delivering high-impact activations tied to major sporting events with the announcement of its contract extension with the CFP. The agency will continue to produce multiple events annually, with each event designed to drive fan engagement, hospitality, and brand presence around the pinnacle event, the CFP National Championship. Since the inception of the CFP in 2014, Assembli has created fan engagements and premium experiences for various entities across the CFP National Championship weekend. Such events include the ultimate fan zone, CFP Fan Central, which Assembli expanded to record attendance in 2025, hosting more than 70,000 fans across three days, as well as a high-touch branded VIP hospitality space, CFP House, and a food-centric event, Taste of the Championship, featuring more than 20 of the host city’s premier culinary talents and cuisines. Assembli also produces a branded hospitality space designed specifically for the vast amount of media personnel covering the weekend’s festivities. Additionally, Assembli is responsible for the exclusive, CFP VIP dinner, which hosts the most notable leaders in the industry.

“Sporting events are as much about the fans as they are about the sport itself, so we are always looking for new ways to make our fan experiences even better," said Ryan Allen Hall, Senior Director of Public Events and Sponsorships for the College Football Playoff. "Assembli has delivered time and time again and we’re excited to keep working together to bring new ideas to life for fans during CFP National Championship weekend.”

Depth of Expertise

The agency is founded on a customer-first mentality, and its work is based on establishing a deep understanding of each client’s audience, objectives and culture. By understanding a client's needs inside and out, Assembli is able to create bold, strategic concepts that transform its clients’ visions into immersive, memorable brand experiences that spark conversation beyond the moment. From press-worthy activations and pop-ups to bold brand stunts, every detail is executed with precision and an obsessive eye for detail.

Whether activating around major sporting events, hosting executives and partners, or generating buzz through experiential campaigns, Assembli’s work is built to ignite engagement, strengthen relationships, and amplify brand stories in ways audiences remember. The agency’s key areas of focus include:

Fan Engagement: Assembli’s team specializes in designing fan experiences tied to major sporting events, ranging from large-scale festivals and multi-day activations to guerrilla brand moments and immersive events, transforming public spaces into dynamic environments that place audiences at the heart of the action and create memorable, engaging connections with brands.

Assembli’s team specializes in designing fan experiences tied to major sporting events, ranging from large-scale festivals and multi-day activations to guerrilla brand moments and immersive events, transforming public spaces into dynamic environments that place audiences at the heart of the action and create memorable, engaging connections with brands. Brand Amplification: The agency helps brands break through with unique experiential campaigns that spark attention, drive cultural relevance, and extend beyond the moment through earned media and organic engagement, creating brand amplification that is both bold and intentional.

The agency helps brands break through with unique experiential campaigns that spark attention, drive cultural relevance, and extend beyond the moment through earned media and organic engagement, creating brand amplification that is both bold and intentional. VIP Hospitality Experiences: Assembli crafts and produces thoughtfully designed experiences for executives, partners, and stakeholders, from leadership retreats to premium sports weekends and destination programs, managing strategy, planning, production, and on-site execution so hosts can focus on relationships while each moment reflects the brand and fosters genuine connections.





For more information on Assembli and to follow along for updates, resources, and highlights, visit www.weareassembli.com.

About Assembli

Assembli has created experiences where brands, people, and culture come together for more than 30 years. Specializing in sporting fan engagement, VIP hospitality, and brand amplification, the company designs immersive programs that transform sporting moments, city spaces, and curated gatherings into meaningful connections. From large-scale fan festivals and experiential brand activations to executive retreats and hosted destination experiences, Assembli blends strategic insight, creative thinking, and production expertise to deliver moments that energize audiences, strengthen relationships, and extend far beyond the event itself.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com