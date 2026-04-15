IntellectEU Launches Catalyst Data Intelligence to Enable ISO 20022 Structured Data Readiness

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntellectEU is today launching Catalyst Data Intelligence, an AI-powered solution designed to enable financial institutions to transform unstructured CBPR+ address data into structured, ISO 20022-compliant formats. Catalyst Data Intelligence performs even in regions where address systems are inconsistent, non-standardized, or operate across multiple scripts and postal conventions.

As part of Swift’s Standard Release 2026, unstructured postal addresses will be removed from payment messages. From November 2026, payments that do not meet structured address requirements will no longer be supported, increasing the risk of failures, delays, and operational inefficiencies. For institutions processing payments across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia, where address formats vary dramatically and postal infrastructure is often fragmented, meeting this mandate presents a unique challenge.

“With the 2026 deadline approaching, structured data is becoming a critical requirement for payment operations,” said Iryna Lelo, Head of Payment Modernization & Swift, IntellectEU. “Catalyst Data Intelligence was designed to solve the hardest cases, the addresses that generic tools and postal APIs simply can't handle.”

Catalyst Data Intelligence enables organizations to structure address data in line with ISO 20022 requirements, meeting the Swift mandate, improving data quality, and supporting more efficient payment processing. The solution integrates into existing payment flows and operates fully within the client’s environment, offering geo-enrichment capabilities, data extraction from documents, and fully customizable AI model management, training, testing, and evaluation.

About IntellectEU

IntellectEU is a global technology company that has specialized in payments and capital markets innovation for two decades.

As a banking integration specialist and a Certified Swift Complementor, IntellectEU has delivered hundreds of complex financial integrations. Company products include Catalyst Integration Manager for modernized Swift connectivity, and now Catalyst Data Intelligence for AI-powered ISO 20022-compliant CBPR+ address structuring. As a DeFi innovator, IntellectEU enables the deployment and management of infrastructure, along with production-ready smart contract management and distribution, through the CatalyX product suite.

Contact

Content Writer

Mark Swift

IntellectEU

mark.swift@intellecteu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14279064-6a91-45b0-a7bb-1aabaf30d4a6