Progressive Reports March 2026 Results

 | Source: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended March 31, 2026:

 MarchQuarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2026 2025 Change2026 2025 Change
Net premiums written$9,911  $9,041  10 %$23,641  $22,206  6 %
Net premiums earned$7,519  $6,787  11 %$20,968  $19,409  8 %
Net income$712  $522  36 %$2,818  $2,567  10 %
Per share available to common shareholders$1.21  $0.89  37 %$4.80  $4.37  10 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$(218) $(211) 3 %$(120) $(212) (43)%
Combined ratio 88.8   90.9  (2.1)pts. 86.4   86.0  0.4 pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 586.2   587.7  0 % 586.9   587.7  0 %


 March 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
2026 2025 % Change
Policies in Force     
Personal Lines     
Agency – auto11,056 10,146 9
Direct – auto16,572 14,771 12
Special lines7,101 6,637 7
Property3,640 3,576 2
    Total Personal Lines38,369 35,130 9
Commercial Lines1,196 1,162 3
Total39,565 36,292 9
      


See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive March 2026 Complete Earnings Release


Attachments

March 2026
GlobeNewswire

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