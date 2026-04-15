Telos, University of Central Florida Launch TSA PreCheck Enrollment on Campus

ASHBURN, Va., and ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, and the University of Central Florida (UCF) today announced the launch of TSA PreCheck enrollment services at UCF’s on-campus student services hub, The SPOT. Beginning Wednesday, April 15, students, faculty, staff, and members of the surrounding community can enroll in TSA PreCheck at this convenient campus location.

Enrollment center location:

The SPOT at John T. Washington Center

12795 Aquarius Agora Drive, Suite 106, Orlando, Florida 32816

Hours of operation:

Monday–Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: Closed

As one of the nation’s largest universities, UCF provides a central, high-impact location to expand access to TSA PreCheck enrollment services in the Orlando area.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from expedited security screening at over 200 participating U.S. airports. Travelers can keep shoes, belts, and light jackets on, and leave laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags.

“We’re proud to partner with UCF to bring TSA PreCheck enrollment directly to campus,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “College campuses are natural hubs for travel, and this location makes it simple and convenient for students, faculty, and the surrounding community to enroll and enjoy a smoother airport experience.”

To enroll, applicants should first apply for TSA PreCheck by visiting our website. Upon completing the online process, you will select and schedule an appointment at The SPOT (location above) to complete enrollment in person. A valid U.S. passport or other accepted form of identification is required. Walk-ins are welcome, and the in-person process typically takes just a few minutes.

Telos now offers TSA PreCheck enrollment at more than 500 locations nationwide, making it easier than ever for travelers to find a convenient enrollment center. A full list of locations is available at: https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov/tsa-precheck-locations.

UCF joins a growing number of universities nationwide offering TSA PreCheck enrollment services on campus, reinforcing its role as a resource for both students and the broader community.

For more information about TSA PreCheck enrollment by Telos, visit https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is an official provider of TSA PreCheck® enrollment services, offering fast and convenient enrollment and renewal at locations nationwide, including 500 Office Depot® and OfficeMax® stores. Learn more and enroll today at https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as subsequent and future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Media: media@telos.com

Investors: InvestorRelations@telos.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6cdd9ae-5486-4205-b248-55af1d1e40ab