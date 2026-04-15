Taxi.com Explores Strategic Buyers as AI and Robotaxi Economy Accelerates

Conceptual illustration of how Taxi.com could function as a global mobility discovery platform connecting riders with transportation services across more than 146,000 cities and destinations worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The owner of Taxi.com, one of the internet’s most recognizable category domains for transportation services, today announced that the company is exploring strategic acquisition or partnership opportunities as artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and robotaxi networks reshape the global mobility landscape.

A new digital gateway for the emerging robotaxi economy.

Taxi.com represents the core category term for on-demand transportation. As digital platforms increasingly coordinate how riders discover and access transportation services, the domain could potentially serve as a global discovery layer connecting passengers with mobility providers across cities worldwide.

The announcement comes as the transportation industry undergoes rapid transformation driven by the emergence of autonomous vehicle fleets and AI-driven mobility networks. Industry leaders have increasingly used the term “robotaxi” to describe these services, reinforcing the enduring relevance of the taxi category within next-generation transportation ecosystems.

“While technology continues to change how transportation services are delivered, the underlying category remains the same,” said Michael Laskow, owner of Taxi.com. “Whether vehicles are human-driven or autonomous, the core service — on-demand transportation — is still fundamentally a taxi.”

A Global Digital Real Estate Opportunity

Taxi.com could support a network of city-based transportation portals such as:

london.taxi.com

chicago.taxi.com

tokyo.taxi.com

dubai.taxi.com

Each location could potentially operate as a branded gateway for transportation services in that market.

With more than 146,000 cities, towns and destinations worldwide, the platform model could create a global network of mobility entry points connecting riders with transportation providers.

This localized infrastructure could create a powerful “SEO moat” and long-term defensibility. By securing top-tier, city-specific search traffic, the platform offers a unique digital advantage in customer acquisition that global ride-sharing competitors cannot easily replicate through traditional brand marketing.

This concept reflects a broader digital trend in which category-defining domains become the discovery layer for entire industries.

Positioned for the Autonomous Mobility Era

The timing of the announcement coincides with growing investment in autonomous vehicle technology and AI-driven mobility platforms.

Industry leaders are actively developing autonomous transportation systems and have increasingly described these services as robotaxi networks, highlighting how the word “taxi” remains embedded in the future vocabulary of mobility.

As these ecosystems evolve, the question of how riders discover and access transportation services online may become increasingly important.

Taxi.com could potentially function as a neutral discovery layer within that ecosystem.

Strategic Relevance for Mobility and Technology Companies

The strategic positioning of Taxi.com may be of interest to:

mobility platform companies

autonomous vehicle developers

technology firms building AI-driven transportation networks

venture capital firms focused on mobility innovation

private equity groups investing in transportation infrastructure



Companies operating large ride-hailing networks already coordinate billions of trips annually across major cities worldwide, demonstrating the scale of global demand for on-demand transportation services.

In many digital markets, category-defining domains have historically evolved into large discovery platforms connecting consumers with service providers.

The owner believes Taxi.com represents one of the few remaining independent category assets tied directly to the global mobility industry.

About Taxi.com

Taxi.com is a category-defining digital asset representing the foundational infrastructure for the next generation of global mobility. As a singular, intuitive portal, the domain is uniquely positioned to connect the fragmented global taxi and emerging robotaxi markets. The platform concept could offer technology companies, automakers and mobility providers an opportunity to strengthen customer acquisition, improve discoverability and establish a defensible digital presence across more than 146,000 cities and destinations worldwide.

Inquiries and Strategic Proposals

Direct all inquiries regarding media, acquisition or partnership to:

Michael Laskow

Owner, Taxi.com

MichaelLaskow@taxi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42ca6e99-70e5-4441-80f4-b0e3360585be