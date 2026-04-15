CUSIP Global Services Receives Accreditation Renewal for CUSIP Identifier as U.S. Standard for Unique Security Identification

NORWALK, Conn., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the renewal of the accreditation of the CUSIP identifier as an American national standard for unique securities identification. The five-year accreditation was issued by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), a private, non-profit organization that administers and coordinates the U.S. voluntary standards and conformity assessment system, through its X9 Accredited Standards Committee.

The CUSIP is a nine-character alphanumeric security identifier that captures the unique attributes of issuers and their financial instruments throughout the U.S. and Canada. The ANSI accreditation certifies that the CUSIP identifier will remain the established, universally recognized standard for unique security identification in the Americas.

“We are enormously proud of the critical role the CUSIP system has played and continues to play as the trusted standard for security identification in U.S. financial markets,” said Scott Preiss, Senior Vice President and Global Head, CGS. “Accurate, reliable and universally interoperable identity resolution of financial instruments is the foundation of efficient financial markets. With new asset classes and trading venues constantly changing the way investors access markets and move capital throughout the financial system, CGS remains committed to providing the innovation, stability and confidence market participants want and need. This accreditation renewal by ANSI and X9 is another recognition of the hard work our team does each day to keep markets moving.”

The CUSIP system has been widely recognized by the marketplace as the standard identifier for U.S. securities for over five decades. It was launched in 1968 by the American Bankers Association to help improve operating efficiencies across the industry by developing a standard method of identifying securities. Since that time, the CUSIP identifier has been relied upon to provide universally recognized identifiers for financial instruments issued by corporations, municipalities and government agencies around the world.

“The CUSIP remains one of the most critical features of financial markets because it continues to serve as the ground truth for nearly every security traded in the U.S.,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. “This accreditation renewal builds on CUSIP’s long and proud history, and it reflects the confidence investors have in the CUSIP system as the trusted and reliable industry standard they can rely on today and into the future.”

“The CUSIP is such an important part of modern financial markets because it uniquely identifies the security or loan that is bought or sold,” said Ellen Hefferan, EVP of Operations and Accounting, LSTA and CGS Board Member. “The CUSIP provides that critical function almost invisibly, allowing trades to be executed, settled and tracked in a standardized, consistent manner, facilitating the management of securities and loans across countless individual portfolios and master files that make up the global financial system.”

About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $25.3 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ over 2 million people, safeguard $20.1 trillion in deposits and extend $13.5 trillion in loans.

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