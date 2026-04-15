Giftify’s CardCash Reports Highest Average Buyer Order Value Since 2020, Reaching $429 in Peak Week of Q1 2026

Average buyer order value up 15.4% year-over-year to $384 through March 22 as buyer spend per transaction reaches multi-year highs across the platform

SCHAUMBURG, IL, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced preliminary buyer order value results for CardCash.com through the first eleven weeks of Q1 2026. Average buyer order value reached $384 through March 22, 2026, up 15.4% compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting a meaningful increase in buyer spend per transaction as platform demand strengthens entering Q2.

The order value results build on the Company’s previously announced preliminary buy-side volume results for the same period, providing additional context to the transaction activity reported. The early Q1 data indicates that buyers are not only transacting in greater numbers, as previously reported, but spending meaningfully more per order, a combination that reflects both stronger consumer engagement and a deepening of buyer activity across the platform.

Average Buyer Order Value Reaches Five-Year High

The week ending March 16, 2026 recorded an average buyer transaction of $429, the highest the platform has seen since 2020. The buy-to-sell ratio for that week reached 2.07 to 1, reflecting strong underlying buyer demand relative to available inventory and a well-balanced marketplace as CardCash enters Q2.

“The order value metrics through early Q1 tell an important part of the CardCash demand story,” said Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc. “A $429 average transaction in a single week is the highest we have seen since 2020 and reflects buyers engaging with the platform at a higher level of intent and spending more per visit. When you pair that with the buy-side volume growth we reported previously, it reflects a platform where both the breadth and the quality of buyer demand are strengthening simultaneously. That is the combination that matters for the long-term trajectory of the business.”

The buyer order value growth has been supported by efficient performance across paid marketing channels, with return on ad spend holding in the 2.75 to 3.14x range through Q1 2026. The affiliate channel continues to deliver consistent growth in average order value year-over-year through Rakuten, contributing to the broader upward trend in buyer spend per transaction across the platform.

The buyer order value results coincide with the strong sell-side momentum reported earlier by the Company. As previously announced, sell-side order volume and new seller acquisition both grew year-over-year through the opening weeks of Q1 2026, expanding the card inventory available on the platform. The growth in available supply directly supports buyer activity at higher order values by improving selection depth and card availability across brands and denominations.

For more information, visit www.cardcash.com.

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales from over 1,100 retailers. Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, connecting digital consumers, businesses and communities by offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Takeout7 is a restaurant technology company offering comprehensive online ordering solutions and AI-powered digital marketing services.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com, www.cardcash.com, www.restaurant.com, and www.takeout7.com.

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