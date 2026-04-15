Fengate launches new brand designed to scale residential platform and deliver enhanced living experiences

Toronto, ON, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fengate Asset Management (“Fengate”) announces the launch of Fengate Communities, a new residential brand that brings together its properties under one unified experience that is centred on community and empowering prosperity for everyday Canadians.

As Fengate continues to manage one of the largest residential pipelines in Canada, with over 25,000 units slated for delivery over the next ten years, the launch of Fengate Communities comes at a critical moment. As new residential construction starts continue to decline nationally, Fengate is moving forward as one of the few developers actively building homes, supporting construction jobs, and delivering quality housing solutions that respond to the real needs of Canadians. This has been driven by strong partnerships and trusted investor relationships, in a notably challenging housing market.

Last year, Fengate broke ground on five communities that will deliver 1,915 new homes, with more groundbreakings to come in 2026. Through strategic investments with partners including LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC), Fengate has steadily expanded its residential platform, reaching a scale that called for a dedicated brand to bring its communities together. Under the new brand, Fengate Communities will provide enhanced resident experiences, supporting stronger investor returns.

“As our residential portfolio continues to grow rapidly, Fengate Communities has emerged as a natural evolution of our business,” said Jaime McKenna, President, Fengate Real Estate. “Through one unified brand, we’re delivering a consistent and connected living experience for our residents no matter which community they call home, from the first leasing and sales touchpoint to everyday living. This resident-first focus will continue to guide how we invest in and deliver much-needed homes for Canadians, and how we build long-term value for the communities we serve.”

500 Upper Wellington will be the first property to begin leasing under the Fengate Communities brand this spring. Over the coming months, Fengate will continue to roll out the brand across its existing communities along with resident events to celebrate its launch.



To learn more about Fengate Communities, please visit www.fengatecommunities.com.





About Fengate Communities





Fengate Communities delivers homes that raise the bar for how we live. We believe every neighbourhood has the potential to be something special. A place that feels connected, welcoming and built for progress. With thousands of homes delivered and more than 10 new communities on the way, we create places where opportunity and impact come together. We bring more than fifty years of experience shaping and managing communities that last. Our dedicated team is guided by integrity, excellence and collaboration, and a drive to empower prosperity. We design homes for how people live today and how they hope to live tomorrow. Each community brings people together and helps strengthen the places they call home.

About Fengate Asset Management



Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with more than $40 billion of assets under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices and team members in Canada and the United States, Fengate has a proven track record of successful projects and partnerships and an established reputation as one of the most active real asset investors and developers in North America. Fengate Real Estate, a division of Fengate Asset Management, is a fully integrated real estate investment, development and asset management platform with $9.8 billion of assets under management, including a 25,000+ residential unit pipeline and 5M+ square feet of industrial space in varying stages of development. Learn more at fengate.com.

Attachments