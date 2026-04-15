Eos Energy Enterprises & TURBINE-X Launch Private Power Infrastructure Solution for AI, Delivering Hyperscale Capacity in Months, Not Years

PITTSBURGH and HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS), and TURBINE‑X Energy, Inc. (“TURBINE‑X”), a developer and integrator of large-scale, behind-the-meter gas-fired power infrastructure, today announced a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop and deploy private power infrastructure for AI, a new model designed to deliver firm, dispatchable energy for hyperscale data centers and other mission-critical loads on accelerated timelines.

As AI infrastructure scales, power has moved onto the critical path. Hyperscale developers increasingly require capacity on timelines measured in months, not years—a need that is not aligned with traditional grid development cycles. The Eos and TURBINE-X solution is purpose-built for this shift, integrating gas-fired generation with Eos’ Indensity™ battery architecture to deliver reliable, on-site power at the speed and scale AI infrastructure demands.

This integrated system combines simple-cycle turbine generation with high-density, fast-response energy storage, creating a fully engineerable power solution designed specifically for constrained, high-load environments such as AI campuses. With millisecond-class storage response and high energy density within a compact footprint, the platform supports both immediate power availability and the dynamic load profiles associated with AI training and inference workloads.

Commercial Pipeline and Deployment Scale

Under the JDA, TURBINE-X is targeting up to 2 GWh of Eos storage systems across a defined project pipeline over the next 36 months, with initial deployments targeted for 2027.

“Our customers need power delivered on accelerated timelines,” said Michael Warneboldt, CEO of X-Group of Companies. “By integrating our generation capabilities with Eos storage, we can deliver a fully dispatchable, engineered solution that meets the scale and reliability requirements of hyperscale infrastructure. The JDA provides the structure and accountability to move quickly and execute.”

The current pipeline includes multiple large-scale projects in active development, each designed to support multi-hundred-megawatt deployments per site, with additional opportunities under evaluation. Projects will advance under jointly defined milestones, performance criteria, and customer requirements, governed by a Development Advisory Committee established under the agreement.

A New Model for Power Infrastructure

Private power infrastructure, sometimes described as “Bring Your Own Power” (BYOP), is emerging as a new category within energy markets, as large-load customers increasingly prioritize speed, control, and reliability in how power is sourced and deployed.

By combining TURBINE-X’s experience in complex behind-the-meter gas-fired generation with Eos’ Indensity architecture, engineered for high-density deployment in space-constrained environments, the platform establishes a repeatable model for delivering large-scale power capacity independent of traditional development timelines.

Engineering, siting, and customer engagement efforts are already underway across multiple projects, reflecting a shared focus on execution and near-term delivery.

“Power is now on the critical path,” said Justin Vagnozzi, Eos SVP of Technical Sales & Commercial Operations. “This partnership establishes a new model for private power infrastructure, purpose-built for AI. TURBINE-X brings proven execution capability in gas-fired generation, and our Indensity architecture delivers more energy in less space with the response speed these environments require. We are actively developing projects and advancing a shared commercial pipeline.”

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company’s BESS features the innovative Znyth™ technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional technology. The Company’s BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours) and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

About TURBINE-X

TURBINE-X is a power solutions company focused on delivering modular, vendor-neutral, and cross-platform energy systems. Specializing in grid-independent and behind-the-meter applications, TURBINE-X works with industrial, commercial, and infrastructure partners to remove power constraints and transform energy strategy into a competitive advantage. Learn more at x-group.com.

Contacts

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to outlook, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and the information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to achieve the operational milestones on the delayed draw term loan; our ability to raise financing in the future; risks associated with the credit agreement with Cerberus, including risks of default, dilution of outstanding Common Stock, consequences for failure to meet milestones and contractual lockup of shares; our customers’ ability to secure project financing; the amount of final tax credits available to our customers or to Eos pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act; the timing and availability of future funding under the Department of Energy Loan Facility; our ability to continue to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; our ability to convert firm order backlog and pipeline to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to the U.S. trade environment; our ability to maintain the listing of our shares of common stock on NASDAQ; our ability to grow our business and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain our management and key employees; risks related to the adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and increased interest rates; risk from supply chain disruptions and other impacts of geopolitical conflict; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors beyond our control; risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.