Terra Rossa Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB and Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Rossa Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TRR) (OTCQB:TRGXF), (“Terra Rossa” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading today on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol “TRGXF”. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRR”.

The Company expects that the listing on the OTCQB will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

“The listing on OTCQB will help introduce Terra Rossa to a larger audience in a robust gold market and improve liquidity in the stock” stated Patrick Downey, Chairman. “The US retail market is increasingly becoming an important source of liquidity, and this listing provides US investors easier access to transact Terra Rossa shares.”

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Engagement of Market Maker

Terra Rossa is also pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days’ notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest in or right to acquire, directly or indirectly, the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Terra Rossa Gold Ltd.

The Company is a gold exploration and development corporation with an experienced mine development team. A local exploration and administration team is in place in Colombia, and the Company also has a local community relations office in the town of Vetas. Current Board and Management is focused on building shareholder value through the advanced exploration and subsequent development of the Vetas gold project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Patrick Downey, CEO & Chairman

T: 604-802-8492 or info@terrarossagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be “forward-looking statements”. Forward looking statements in this news release include the anticipated date of the OTCQB listing, the expectation that the OTCQB listing would provide additional access to US investors and would improve the liquidity of the Company’s stock, as well as statements regarding the on-going term of ITG as a market maker, anticipated future payments to ITG given the indeterminable term of the Company’s agreement with ITG, and the impact of ITG’s services in maintaining an orderly marketplace and improving liquidity of the Company’s shares. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to regulatory approvals by the OTC, risks related to maintenance of stock exchange listings, risks related to obtaining adequate financing on a timely basis, political and regulatory risks, and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s business detailed elsewhere in the Company’s disclosure record. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. . Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections.