Beeline Announces Strategic Partnership with Structured Real Estate Group (SRG) to Integrate Its Embedded Mortgage and Title Solutions into SRG’s AI-Driven Real Estate Platform

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Beeline Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLNE) (“Beeline”) today announced a strategic partnership with Structured Real Estate Group (SRG) to integrate its Embedded Mortgage and Title solutions into SRG’s proprietary AI-driven real estate platform. The collaboration represents a significant advancement in delivering seamless, technology-enabled homeownership experiences for modern buyers.

Beeline’s Embedded Mortgage and Title Strategy is designed to integrate directly into digital real estate environments, enabling homebuyers to receive fully customized mortgage and title solutions within a single, unified platform. Through this partnership, Beeline’s technology will be embedded within SRG’s ecosystem, allowing users to evaluate financing, understand total ownership costs, and initiate the mortgage process instantly—without leaving the SRG platform.

The experience is supported by Beeline’s AI-powered assistant, “Bob,” which provides real-time guidance and can connect users with a Beeline Loan Guide when needed. Unlike traditional rate quote tools, Beeline delivers personalized mortgage solutions based on individual borrower profiles, including both conventional and Non-QM loan products, with the ability to move seamlessly from quote to application and rate lock.

SRG builds the properties and its tech platform is designed as a next-generation real estate environment, combining property selection, smart home infrastructure, and community-level technology into a single digital interface. By embedding Beeline’s mortgage and title capabilities directly into this ecosystem, the partnership removes friction from the homebuying process and creates a more transparent, efficient path to homeownership

The initial deployment of this integrated platform will support the development of approximately 2,000 new homes in the Dallas/Fort Worth area over the next 36 months.

These homes are part of a next-generation smart community designed to make homeownership more attainable for middle-income Americans without sacrificing innovation, quality, or lifestyle. Each residence will incorporate advanced smart technology and energy-efficient systems, delivering meaningful cost savings to homeowners. Through green technology alone, residents are expected to save approximately $3,600 per year in energy expenses, reducing the overall cost of living.

Beyond the homes themselves, the community will feature a fully connected living environment, including planned autonomous mobility solutions and integrated infrastructure designed to enhance safety, convenience, and efficiency. This forward-thinking approach reflects the broader vision of combining real estate, technology, and financial services into a unified platform.

“We are excited to partner with Structured Real Estate Group and integrate our Embedded Mortgage and Title solutions into their AI-driven platform,” said Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline Holdings. “This partnership allows us to meet buyers where they are—inside the digital environments where they are already searching, selecting, and engaging with properties—while delivering a faster, more transparent financing experience.”

“SRG’s platform is designed to simplify and enhance every stage of the home buying journey,” said Dewey Gosselin, CEO and Managing Partner of Structured Real Estate Group. “By integrating Beeline’s technology, we are able to provide our customers with immediate access to mortgage and title services, making the path to homeownership more efficient and more accessible.”

Beeline continues to expand its embedded partner network and invest in technology that enhances the homebuying experience. This partnership with SRG represents a key step in the company’s broader strategy to scale its platform and drive long-term growth. Beeline will continue to seek tech first partners that can drive mortgage and title transactions to its platform.

About Beeline Holdings

Beeline Holdings is a technology-driven mortgage platform offering streamlined, self-service home financing solutions. The company provides personalized mortgage and title services designed to simplify the homebuying experience for consumers and partners through embedded, AI-enabled digital experiences.

For more information, please visit: www.makeabeeline.com

About Structured Real Estate Group (SRG) a Texas Corp.

Structured Real Estate Group (SRG) is a next-generation real estate company operating at the intersection of real estate, technology, and infrastructure. Using an energy efficient framework, smart home systems, and our own proprietary platform that encompasses the entire lifecycle of homeownership and community access, SRG is redefining how communities are delivered, experienced, and managed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding plans and expectations with respect to Beeline’s collaboration with SRG and the features and benefits of such collaboration, as well as our broader strategy to scale our platform and drive long-term growth. Forward-looking statements are prefaced by words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “intend,” “seem,” “potential,” “appear,” “continue,” “future,” believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, the possibility that estimates, projections and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based prove to be incorrect; the potential impact from the conflict with Iran including inflation and the risk of higher interest rates; the risks of a recession in the U.S. arising from tariffs and related litigation; our reliance on certain third parties, our ability to protect, maintain and improve upon our technology infrastructure and the risk that software and technology infrastructure on which we depend fail to perform as designed or intended; and the Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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