SeeGen AI: From Script to Cinema with Seedance 2.0 — Everyone is Now a Director

HONG KONG, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeeGen AI (operated by HAOAPP HONG KONG LIMITED) today announced the official launch of its AI video platform, a creative suite built with Seedance 2.0 capabilities for creators, marketers, and storytellers. The release expands creative control across text-to-video, image-to-video, frame-level editing, and multi-reference generation, offering a more practical way to produce cinematic AI video.

Addressing the Next Stage of AI Video Creation





As AI video creation moves beyond short experimental clips into structured storytelling, creators increasingly need better control over identity, motion, and continuity across scenes. SeeGen AI addresses this need through multi-reference workflows with Seedance 2.0, allowing users to guide generation with images, video clips, audio, and text for coherent sequences and controllable outcomes.

"Our mission is to make AI video creation capable and accessible for every user," said Ethan Liu, Founder and CEO of SeeGen AI. "With Seedance 2.0 capabilities, we are making video generation more stable, more controllable, and easier to use, while moving toward a broader platform that will include models such as Kling, Happy Horse."

Key Features

To support consistent, cinematic, and flexible video creation, the new release includes the following capabilities:

Text-to-Video and Image-to-Video workflows let users generate video from natural language prompts or reference images.

Frame-level control enables creators to define opening and ending frames for stronger scene composition and narrative direction.

Multi-reference input support for images, videos, audio, and text gives users more flexible control over motion, pacing, style, and continuity.

Improved temporal stability with Seedance 2.0 helps reduce flicker, style drift, and character inconsistency across longer video sequences.

Accurate motion and camera replication helps users transfer movement patterns, pacing, and camera language from reference materials into new video sequences.









By focusing on sequence quality instead of isolated clip generation, SeeGen AI helps users create videos that feel coherent, cinematic, and production-ready. The platform is designed for both individual creators and professional teams seeking a simpler workflow without sacrificing creative control.

The SeeGen AI platform is available now at https://seegen.ai/, with flexible access plans for independent creators, agencies, and enterprise teams.

About SeeGen AI

SeeGen AI is an AI technology company focused on the next generation of digital content creation. It helps users create realistic and cost-effective video content in one place.

Media Contact: Grace

Email: grace@seegen.ai

Website: https://seegen.ai/

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