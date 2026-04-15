U.S. Army Best Ranger Competition Integrates Live Drone Threats in Historic First, Selects Powerus’ Tandem Defense Matrix-T for Targets

Elite 75th Ranger Regiment teams train against real one-way attack drone threats using Powerus-backed Matrix-T platforms





Powerus recently announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AGH), positioning Powerus to become publicly traded upon completion





WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and FORT MOORE, Ga., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The battlefield has changed, and now, so has the U.S. Army’s toughest competition.

Powerus, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tandem Defense LLC, today announced that the Matrix-T target drone was selected and successfully fielded for the inaugural “Last Line of Defense” training lane at the 42nd Annual U.S. Army David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition (April 10-12, 2026).

This marked the first time live FPV drones were integrated into the competition, introducing a new “Last Line of Defense” scored training lane in which elite Army Ranger teams were forced to detect, track, and destroy fast-moving aerial targets with direct fire from their service rifles. The addition of FPV target drones gave America’s premier Rangers realistic, high-fidelity training against modern one-way attack-drone threats, using an American-made FPV solution from Powerus.

The Matrix-T is a purpose-built small FPV target drone engineered specifically for U.S. military counter-drone training. It accurately replicates the speed, agility, and flight behavior of operational enemy FPV systems, mirroring modern battlefield warfare, and allowing U.S. troops to practice defeating dynamic aerial threats with service rifles when electronic warfare layers are degraded or unavailable. With top speeds up to 130 mph and 2 kg payload capacity, the Matrix-T delivers authentic threat emulation in a rugged, repairable, low-cost package.

Elite Validation and Proven Performance Under Extreme Conditions

The Best Ranger Competition is one of the most demanding tests of soldier performance in the U.S. Army. This year’s winners from the 75th Ranger Regiment demonstrated exceptional adaptability and precision under pressure.

Powerus and Tandem Defense supplied multiple Matrix-T drones to support approximately 40 elite Ranger teams. Only five drones were expended across the entire high-intensity event and rehearsals. Leveraging the innovative solder-free Matrix Architecture (developed by Tandem Defense), downed drones were rapidly diagnosed, repaired, and returned to flight using only a single screwdriver. This field repairability reduces the average cost-per-engagement for U.S. soldiers' training, offering a dramatically more sustainable and cost-effective alternative to disposable foreign systems.

The Matrix T performance underscores a critical reality: success on tomorrow’s battlefield will depend on the ability to counter drone threats at the individual soldier level.

Advancing American Military Readiness

By integrating the Matrix-T, the Best Ranger Competition set a new standard for counter-UAS training: shifting from static targets to fast-moving, realistic aerial threats that mirror those faced on today’s battlefields. Selecting a domestic, repairable platform reduces reliance on foreign supply chains and empowers soldiers to maintain their own training assets with minimal logistics support. The Matrix-T drones delivered realistic threat profiles, including: High-speed FPV attack runs, unpredictable maneuvering, and real-world engagement distances.

This forced competitors to adapt in real time, just as they would when layered counter-UAS defenses fail, and the individual soldier becomes the final line of defense.

“Matrix-T gives soldiers a low-cost way to train for the real fight,” said Brett Velicovich, founder of Powerus. “If you’re not training against realistic FPV drone threats, you’re not ready for today’s battlefield.”

Powerus congratulates the winners of the 2026 Best Ranger Competition: Sgt. Drew Schorsch and Spc. Caleb Godbold from the 75th Ranger Regiment. Their triumph, which is the Regiment’s sixth consecutive victory, exemplifies the skill and adaptability of America’s elite light infantry. The strong performance across all teams in the new drone defense lane further demonstrates the growing importance of realistic, hands-on counter-drone training.

Availability

The Matrix-T target drones are available for immediate purchase and ready to ship to U.S. military and allied units building or expanding counter-drone training programs. Units receive preprogrammed and pre-tuned systems, providing a reliable, fully domestic, and highly maintainable solution for preparing warfighters against proliferating one-way attack drones. Learn more at www.power.us or www.tandemdefense.com.

About Powerus

Powerus builds and scales unified autonomous systems architecture designed to move, protect, and sustain critical assets in high-risk environments. The company is building next-generation autonomous drone infrastructure and technologies for defense and critical infrastructure, positioning Powerus to support the rapidly expanding global demand for AI-enabled autonomy, defense systems, and modern battlefield capabilities. Production is scaled through U.S.-based manufacturing and strategic partners to support mission requirements. For more information, visit www.power.us .

Merger Agreement

Under the terms of a previously announced agreement, Powerus will merge with and into a newly formed subsidiary of Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (AGH), with Powerus continuing as the surviving entity and AGH adopting the name “Powerus Corporation.” The combined company expects to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PUSA.” The merger transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and a majority of each company's stockholders.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a registration statement on Form S-4 covering shares of common stock offered to Powerus stockholders and receipt of required regulatory approvals. The merger is expected to close in summer 2026. There can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will be consummated or as to the timing of any such consummation.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed business combination and anticipated benefits thereof, including future financial and operating results, the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of either company or of the combined company following the merger, anticipated future results of either company or of the combined company following the merger, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “targets,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “estimates,” “potential,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AGH or Powerus to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) the risk of delays in consummating the potential transaction, including as a result of required shareholder and regulatory approvals, including Nasdaq listing requirements which may not be obtained on the expected timeline, or at all, (2) the risk of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (3) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits and projected synergies of the potential transactions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period, (4) the limited operational history of Powerus as a combined organization and integration risks of acquired businesses, (5) diversion of management’s attention or disruption to the parties’ businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction, including potential distraction of management from current plans and operations of AGH or Powerus and the ability of AGH or Powerus to retain and hire key personnel, (6) reputational risk and the reaction of each company’s customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the transaction, (7) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (8) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be instituted against AGH or Powerus related to the merger agreement or the transaction, (9) the risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the proposed transaction, (10) legislative, regulatory, political, market, economic and other conditions, developments and uncertainties affecting AGH’s or Powerus’s businesses; (11) the evolving legal, regulatory, tax, and international trade regimes; (12) the nature, cost and outcome of potential litigation and other legal proceedings, including any such proceedings related to the transactions, (13) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact AGH’s or Powerus’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and (14) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, extreme weather, natural disasters, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as AGH’s and Powerus’s response to any of the aforementioned factors.

Additional factors that could affect future results of AGH and Powerus are available in AGH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Neither Powerus nor AGH undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the transaction, AGH will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, which will include an information statement and preliminary prospectus of AGH. After the registration statement is declared effective, AGH will mail to its stockholders a definitive information statement. Additionally, AGH expects to file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the merger. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement and joint information statement/prospectus when they become available (and any other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction or incorporated by reference into the joint information statement/prospectus) because such documents will contain important information regarding the proposed transaction and related matters. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by AGH through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or at AGH’s website at https://www.aureusgreenway.com/secfilings.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Press Contact:

Maripat Finigan

SVP, Strategic Comms

pr@Powerus.com

+1 860-508-3828