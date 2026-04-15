Dime Announces Significant Hires to Advance Growth Plan

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building upon its reputation as the "bank-of-choice" for talented commercial bankers and the primary beneficiary of disruption in the Metro New York Market, Dime announced the following hires:

Meyer Eichler, previously Executive Vice President and Head of Community Markets at Flagstar, has joined as Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Director, and he will lead a team of bankers. Prior to Flagstar, Mr. Eichler was with predecessor bank Signature (for approximately 13 years) and he was also a founder and Vice Chairman of Liberty Pointe Bank.

John Paglia and John Spagnuolo, previously Group Directors at Flagstar, have joined as Group Directors and will co-lead a team of bankers. Prior to Flagstar, Mr. Paglia and Mr. Spagnuolo were with predecessor bank Signature (for approximately 14 years).

Toni Valente, previously with The First National Bank of Long Island, has joined as Regional Manager and will have responsibility for branches in Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Manhattan.

Michael Ragusa, previously with Metropolitan Commercial Bank, has joined as Senior Relationship Manager for the Lakewood, NJ market.

Olivia Dossman, previously branch manager with Flagstar in the Lakewood market, has joined as private banking manager for the new Lakewood location.

Keith Smith, previously President of Star Hill Financial, will join as Senior Vice President, Head of Equipment and Franchise Finance and lead Dime's newly created Equipment and Franchise Finance vertical.

In aggregate, approximately 22 bankers will join Dime as a result of the above hiring. Additional details will be provided on the first quarter earnings call, which is expected to take place on April 23, 2026.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.