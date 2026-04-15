Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Raises Regular Quarterly Dividend 10%

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (“QEP” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.22 per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable on May 28, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2026.

This increase reflects QEP’s continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and long-term shareholder value creation.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional specialty distribution outlets, under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus®, and Homelux®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with other facilities in the United States, Canada and Asia.

Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic focus and expected use of proceeds from the transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions, competitive factors, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, tariffs and trade policies, and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Enos Brown

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

561-994-5550