HealPort Raises 1.2M USD to Scale Global Digital Health Infrastructure

MUSCAT, Oman, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealPort announced that it has raised $1.2 million in funding to accelerate development and deployment of its integrated platforms and supporting infrastructure designed to help governments, health agencies, and institutions strengthen health system intelligence, planning, and decision-making.

The funding will be allocated to three priorities: infrastructure development and integration, global ecosystem expansion, and establishing HealPort as the reference infrastructure for global digital healthcare. HealPort’s work is focused on enabling institutional stakeholders to move from fragmented inputs—policy shifts, market signals, operational constraints, and institutional requirements—to decision-grade outputs that support coordinated planning and execution.

“Health systems are operating under compounding pressures—capacity constraints, supply chain volatility, and fast-moving policy and technology shifts,” said Hussein Estahri, CEO and Chief Architect at HealPort. “This funding allows us to accelerate the infrastructure we’re building so decision-makers can move from fragmented inputs to actionable intelligence and coordinated planning.”

Use of proceeds

HealPort will allocate the funding toward:

- Infrastructure development and integration (shared core infrastructure, interoperability, and platform integration)

- Global ecosystem expansion (deployment readiness, partnerships, and market expansion)

- Establishing HealPort as the reference infrastructure for global digital healthcare (scaling a consistent foundation for intelligence and decision support)

About HealPort

HealPort is developing an integrated ecosystem of platforms and infrastructure to support health systems with intelligence, planning, and decision support. Within this ecosystem, HealPort delivers dedicated arms that translate complex environments into operational and strategic value, including HealPort Market Intelligence for horizon scanning and decision-grade insight; a Doctor Assistant capability supporting clinician- and workflow-oriented decision support; Hospital Licensing services and tooling to support institutional readiness and regulatory alignment; and Medical Tourism infrastructure to support cross-border care pathways and stakeholder coordination. HealPort works with institutional stakeholders seeking clearer strategic intelligence and planning capabilities amid accelerating complexity across digital health ecosystems.

Contact: info@healport.io