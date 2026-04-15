CableFinder and Lightpath Announce Platform Partnership, Expanding Fiber Connectivity Options for Channel Partners

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. and BETHPAGE, N.Y., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CableFinder, the industry-standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with major technology service distributors (TSDs) and their partners, today announced a partnership with Lightpath that will bring Lightpath fiber connectivity to the CableFinder platform . The launch is expected to go live early this summer, giving channel partners direct, API-driven access to Lightpath services across major markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and beyond.

Once live, partners will be able to check serviceability, access pricing, generate contracts and initiate orders — all within a single session. The workflow from qualification to signed agreement is designed to take minutes.

“Adding Lightpath to CableFinder gives our partners access to one of the most densely built owned fiber networks across 11 U.S. markets,” said Mike Trede , managing partner at CableFinder. “We’re building toward a platform where partners can move from a serviceability check to order submission without leaving the workflow. Lightpath is exactly the kind of carrier that makes that experience worth having.”

"We are excited to partner with CableFinder as a way to further extend Lightpath’s network to a broader set of customers via our channel program," said Doug Turtz , chief revenue officer at Lightpath. "Bringing Lightpath into the CableFinder platform allows our partners to verify serviceability, confirm pricing and move to contract in an automated manner. This makes accessing the Lightpath network even easier for our partners and customers as we expand our network reach."

Lightpath owns, builds and operates more than 12,100 route miles of metro and long-haul fiber, connecting 17,500+ lit locations and 190+ data centers and subsea cable landing stations. The network spans 10 major U.S. metro markets — including the NYC Metropolitan Area, Long Island, New Jersey, Southern Connecticut, Boston, Eastern Pennsylvania, Ashburn, Miami, Columbus and Phoenix — and is engineered for AI, cloud and mission-critical workloads. Because Lightpath owns its infrastructure end to end, partners and their customers work with one provider, one SLA and one team.

Lightpath representatives will be on hand at the CableFinder event during the Channel Partners Conference and Expo in Las Vegas to discuss the partnership and upcoming integration with attendees.

About CableFinder

CableFinder is the trusted, industry-standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement and customer experience, CableFinder’s API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth across a wide range of business services providers. For more information, visit cablefinder.net .

About Lightpath

Lightpath owns, builds and operates an AI-grade, all-fiber network across major U.S. metro markets, delivering high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for cloud, hyperscale, data center and mission-critical enterprise workloads. Purpose-built for scale and resilience, Lightpath supports dark fiber, wavelength and Ethernet services with direct operational accountability from the teams that design and run the network. For more than 30 years, enterprises, public-sector organizations and cloud providers have trusted Lightpath to support essential systems and large-scale digital infrastructure. Lightpath is jointly owned by Optimum Communications, Inc. and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

To learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations, visit lightpathfiber.com.

For media inquiries:

Lightpath:

iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) for Lightpath

Tel: +1.866.307.2510

Email: pr@imillerpr.com

CableFinder:

Happy Marino

VP, Marketing, CableFinder

203-979-3685

happy@cablefinder.net