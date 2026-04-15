Inspire Named Webby Awards Honoree for Excellence in Websites & Mobile Sites - Community

Arlington, VA, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire, the world’s largest online community for patients and caregivers, today announced it has been named an Honoree in the 30th Annual Webby Awards for excellence in Websites & Mobile Sites - Community.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), recognizes excellence across the digital landscape, including websites, apps, social, video, and more. This year’s competition received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide. Only the top 25% of entries are recognized as Webby Honorees, placing Inspire among a select group of organizations recognized for excellence on the Internet.

“Honorees like Inspire are redefining what’s possible on the Internet, pushing creativity and innovation forward in bold and unexpected ways,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “As we celebrate the 30th Annual Webby Awards, being recognized as an Honoree from nearly 13,000 entries is an incredible achievement and a true testament to the impact of their work.”

Inspire was recognized for its ongoing work to create a trusted, moderated platform where patients and caregivers can connect, share experiences, and access reliable information across more than 3,000 health conditions. With over 14 million annual visitors, Inspire plays a critical role in helping people navigate their health journeys with the support of others who understand what they’re going through.

“At Inspire, everything we build is centered around helping people feel more informed, supported, and connected,” said Brett Kleger, CEO of Inspire. “Being recognized by the Webby Awards is a meaningful acknowledgment of the role our communities play in people’s lives and the importance of creating a safe, trusted space for connection in healthcare.”

Patients and caregivers can explore Inspire to find condition-specific communities where they can connect with others, share experiences, and access trusted support and information. Join for free today.

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the world’s largest online community for patients and caregivers. More than 14 million people visit Inspire annually to find condition-specific support, share experiences, and access education across more than 3,000 health conditions. Every post is moderated to maintain a safe and welcoming environment. Inspire partners with nonprofit organizations, health companies, and research teams to ensure patient voices are heard and supported. Learn more at www.inspire.com .

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Games; Podcasts; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and partners include Adobe, WP Engine, Meltwater, Patreon, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, Scalable, and The Society of Digital Agencies.