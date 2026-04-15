StorageVault Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) announces proposed changes to its Board of Directors to be submitted for approval at its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation will be asked to re-elect Iqbal Khan, Deborah Robinson, Steve Scott, Alan A. Simpson and Mary Vitug to the Board of Directors and to elect Milton Lamb as a new director of StorageVault.

Milton Lamb is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Trustee of Automotive Properties REIT (TSX: APR.UN). Mr. Lamb has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian commercial real estate industry. Mr. Lamb has worked with the largest global real estate service companies including CBRE, Jones Lang Wootton (now known as JLL) and, most recently, Colliers International. During his tenure at Colliers International, Mr. Lamb was Chair of the National Investment Services, and represented Canada on Colliers Global Investment Services and Colliers Investment Services Group (USA). Mr. Lamb is an institute certified Director with the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Additional information about Mr. Lamb can be found in the management information circular ‎furnished to the Corporation’s shareholders in connection with the Meeting and available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

In addition, Benjamin Harris has indicated that he will not be standing for re-election at the Meeting. The Corporation wishes to thank Mr. Harris for his dedication and service to StorageVault as a member of the Board of Directors, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Steven Scott, the Chief Executive Officer and a director of StorageVault commented, “We are pleased to welcome Milton to the Board. His extensive leadership experience in Canadian commercial real estate, combined with his expertise in investment services and public markets, will be valuable as we continue to execute on our growth strategy.”

Mr. Steven Scott also commented, “On behalf of the Board, shareholders and all stakeholders of StorageVault, we would like to thank Ben for his dedication, commitment, time and effort as a director of StorageVault. We are grateful to him for his contributions as a director since 2020. We wish Ben and his family all the best in the future.”

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault currently owns and operates 270 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 237 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.5 million rentable square feet on 785 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services‎‎‎.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

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Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: proposed changes to the Board of Directors of the Corporation. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects StorageVault’s current beliefs, estimates, forecasts and projections and is based on information currently available to StorageVault and on assumptions StorageVault believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the election of the management nominees at the Meeting. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of StorageVault to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; the actual results of StorageVault’s future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting StorageVault; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and the impact that the imposition of trade tariffs, particularly from the United States, may have on the global economy, and the economy in Canada in particular. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in StorageVault’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although StorageVault has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of StorageVault as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, StorageVault expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.