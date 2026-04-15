Inteleos Foundation Announces 2026 MedMissions Award to Advance Maternal Health Ultrasound Access in Five Nations

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Inteleos Foundation today announced five recipients of its 2026 MedMissions Award, supporting maternal health ultrasound access in Malawi, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Uganda, and Côte d’Ivoire. The annual award advances locally led nonprofit initiatives that expand point-of-care ultrasound training, strengthen referral pathways, and improve care for high-risk pregnancies in resource-limited settings.

In its eighth year of operation, the MedMissions Award confronts one of global health's most urgent crises — 5 billion people without access to medical imaging — building the evidence base and partnerships needed to make ultrasound accessible to all.

2026 MedMissions Award Recipients

This year, the Foundation has selected the following nonprofit organizations to drive locally-led maternal health interventions in five nations:

GAIA Global Health : Expanding access to quality obstetric ultrasound services to support safer pregnancies and deliveries in rural communities in Malawi.

: Expanding access to quality obstetric ultrasound services to support safer pregnancies and deliveries in rural communities in Malawi. Seed Global Health : Expanding point-of-care ultrasound training and services to strengthen maternal and newborn care in health facilities across Sierra Leone.

: Expanding point-of-care ultrasound training and services to strengthen maternal and newborn care in health facilities across Sierra Leone. Kenyatta University : Deploying ultrasound to improve early detection and referral for high-risk pregnancies in remote informal settlements of Nairobi County, Kenya.

: Deploying ultrasound to improve early detection and referral for high-risk pregnancies in remote informal settlements of Nairobi County, Kenya. Babies and Mothers Alive Foundation : Improving the quality of obstetric care by integrating point-of-care ultrasound into routine antenatal practice in health facilities in Uganda’s Greater Masaka region.

: Improving the quality of obstetric care by integrating point-of-care ultrasound into routine antenatal practice in health facilities in Uganda’s Greater Masaka region. Muso: Enhancing ultrasound capacity for frontline providers to improve obstetric and perinatal outcomes in Côte d’Ivoire.



The MedMissions Award establishes a consortium of health-focused organizations and local Ministries of Health to advance point-of-care ultrasound training and referral pathways for frontline health workers in remote communities across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Selected awardees will use an outcomes-based approach to evaluate patient health outcomes, ultrasound utilization, and community adoption. These partnerships are designed to help translate field-level evidence into national policy, long-term workforce capacity, and more sustainable health system integration. For the Inteleos Foundation, these interventions will establish critical infrastructure and replicable education models that will drive universal access to medical imaging for health providers and their patients.

To learn more about MedMissions, visit: https://inteleosfoundation.org/medical-missions

Inteleos Foundation

The Inteleos Foundation is a global nonprofit organization that fosters community-led, outcomes-driven technology interventions that transform patient care in low-resourced communities. Our work is guided by three key priorities: enriching healthcare provider training and certification in medical imaging, catalyzing workforce development with ultrasound to advance economic opportunities in healthcare, and addressing gaps in diagnostic service delivery across health systems through network collaboration.

Media Contact

Samantha Forcum

Director of the Inteleos Foundation

Foundation@Inteleos.org

(240) 386-1710