Middle East War Weighs Heavily on Global Accountants’ Confidence

WASHINGTON and MONTVALE, N.J., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outbreak of war in the Middle East cast an economic shadow evident in the results of the Q1 2026 Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS) published today by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and IMA (Institute of Management Accountants).

The survey fieldwork, conducted between March 3-19, coincided with the outbreak of the conflict in the region, which would have been a major factor weighing on respondents’ sentiment.

Highlights and the full report are available at https://www.imanet.org/about-ima/gecs .

The results from the GECS showed a sharp decline in confidence among accountants and finance professionals in the early months of 2026, with sentiment close to the lows recorded at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020—as firms grapple with the fourth major shock to hit the global economy already this decade. Confidence also fell very sharply among chief financial officers taking part in the survey.



While geopolitical instability unsurprisingly ranked as the top risk priority for accountants in Q1, it is only the second time that economic risks have not been the top concern since the global risks survey was added to GECS in Q2 2023. Economic risks landed in third place, after cyber risks in second.



“This shift does not suggest a reduction in economic worries, but a growing recognition of how converging forces shape the macro landscape,” said Rachael Johnson, Head of Risk Management and Corporate Governance, ACCA. “Respondents point to AI and cyber threats amplifying other risks, and emphasize how eroding trust—in institutions, information and leadership—is becoming a defining feature of operating in today’s world.”



Rising cost pressures were evident at businesses in Q1, with the percentage of respondents reporting increased operating costs at its highest rate since Q3 2022 in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Given the recent spike in the price of energy and other important commodities, and increasing stress in supply chains, the risk is that cost pressures facing firms will mount over coming months.



Some of the survey results were a bit more encouraging though, likely owing to the resilience of the global economy ahead of the onset of the conflict in the Middle East. The Global New Orders Index registered a solid increase and is now at its historical average level. The Global Employment Index, which captures the hiring and firing decisions of firms, also improved somewhat, while remaining below its historical average.



“The global economy entered 2026 in decent shape, but enormous uncertainty currently clouds the outlook,” said Alain Mulder, Senior Director, Europe Operations & Global Special Projects at IMA. “Inflation is already beginning to rise sharply, and downside risks to growth will mount the longer energy and other commodity prices remain elevated.”

While April’s two-week ceasefire brought hope to markets of some recovery from the biggest global oil shock since at least the 1970s, the enormous uncertainty clouding the global economy remains. Even if a more durable resolution is found, energy and other commodity prices look set to remain elevated.

“Major supply shocks create very tricky situations for policymakers,” said Jonathan Ashworth, Chief Economist, ACCA. “After years of above target inflation, central bankers need to tread very carefully so as to not let the inflation genie out of the bottle. Very high government debt levels also constrain the room for major fiscal support in many countries, even in advanced economies.



“Developments in the Middle East over coming weeks and months will be absolutely key for global economic prospects over the remainder of 2026,” Ashworth concluded.



Media contact:

ACCA News Room

E: newsroom@accaglobal.com

About ACCA

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About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 200+ professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org .

About GECS

The Global Economic Conditions Survey (GECS), carried out jointly by ACCA and IMA, is the largest regular economic survey of accountants around the world, in both the number of respondents and the range of economic variables it monitors. The GECS has been conducted every quarter since 2011. Its main indices are good lead indicators of economic activity and provide a valuable insight into the views of finance professionals on key variables, such as investment, employment and costs. The risk culture survey began in Q4 2022 and has been included in GECS since Q2 2023.

Fieldwork for the 2026 Q1 survey took place between March 3-19, 2026, gathering 557 responses.