Drucker + Falk Recognized Among Nation’s Top Apartment Managers in NMHC 2026 Rankings





NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation’s most prominent multifamily management companies, has once again earned a spot on the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 Managers List . In the 2026 rankings, Drucker + Falk is proudly positioned at No. 44, continuing its long-standing presence among the industry’s top-performing firms.

The NMHC Top 50 lists are compiled annually based on survey data from the previous year. Apartment developers and builders report their activity, while owners, managers, and syndicators provide portfolio data as of January 1, 2026. Collectively, the NMHC Top 50 owners represent 11% of the total U.S. apartment stock, while the Top 50 managers oversee 24% of the nation’s apartments.

“Our continued recognition on the NMHC Top 50 Managers list is a testament to the strength of our team and our unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Guy Buck, President of Drucker + Falk. “At DF, we are driven by a culture of service and collaboration that empowers us to consistently deliver exceptional results for our clients and residents. We aim higher in everything we do, and earning a place among the nation’s top management companies reflects the dedication and professionalism of our entire organization.”

For more details about the NMHC Top 50 lists, visit their website by clicking here.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000 apartment homes and 3,000,000 square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in nine states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit www.DruckerandFalk.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Amanda McCrowell

am@two17.co

757-406-1187

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56776f21-fe78-4b73-abce-6b93eaedaf05



