Scientific Review Raises Questions About Root Canal Safety and Whole-Body Health

LAKELAND, Fla., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT) conducted and just released a comprehensive scientific literature review examining the health effects of root canal treated teeth (RCTT), a common dental procedure performed on millions of people annually. The report, titled “State of the Science on Root Canal Treated Teeth (RCTT)", analyzes decades of research, drawing on more than 560 scientific references.

A root canal is a procedure used to treat an infected or damaged tooth. During the process, dentists remove the inner tissue (often referred to as the “nerve”), clean the inside of the tooth, and seal it to prevent further infection.

While root canals are widely considered routine and successful, the IAOMT review highlights concerns that treated teeth may still harbor hidden infections. These infections often produce no noticeable symptoms, meaning patients may be unaware of their presence. Research consistently shows associations between chronic apical periodontitis (CAP) a condition commonly found in RCTT and numerous systemic diseases. Although association does not prove causation, the consistency of findings across large populations raises concern about potential whole-body effects.

The report identifies links between RCTT-related CAP and conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, neurological conditions, and pregnancy complications. Scientists suggest these connections may occur when bacteria and inflammatory toxins from infected teeth enter the bloodstream and impact other areas of the body.





Animal studies provide additional insight. These controlled studies consistently demonstrate negative systemic effects associated with RCTT-related CAP, including increased inflammation, changes in cardiovascular function, worsening metabolic markers, impacts on brain health, and alterations in immune response and gut microbiome. Because these experiments allow researchers to test cause-and-effect relationships, they offer important evidence about potential biological mechanisms.

Importantly, the IAOMT found limited high-quality evidence supporting claims that RCTT are universally safe from a systemic health perspective. Current definitions of “success” in dentistry often focus on pain relief or tooth retention, rather than whether infection persists or overall health effects.

Taken together, the IAOMT concludes that human studies repeatedly show associations between CAP and systemic disease, while animal studies demonstrate causal effects. At the same time, there is minimal evidence contradicting these concerns. This convergence suggests that chronic infection in RCTT may contribute to systemic inflammation and disease, particularly in susceptible individuals.

However, the organization emphasizes that the issue is not simply whether root canals are “good” or “bad.” Root canal treatment can relieve pain and preserve natural teeth, but in some cases infection may persist and potentially impact overall health.

The IAOMT calls for improved diagnostics, such as advanced 3D imaging, greater awareness of individual health risks, and more open communication between patients and dental professionals. In certain cases, alternatives like tooth extraction may be considered.

Ultimately, the report advocates for a more integrated approach to dentistry—one that recognizes the connection between oral health and the rest of the body, and supports more informed, individualized treatment decisions.

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