Texas Wealth Solutions Joins LPL’s Independent Advisor Network

SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Brian Bogue, CWS®, CRC®, has launched Texas Wealth Solutions through affiliation with LPL Financial’s supported independence model, LPL Independent Advisor Network . He reported serving approximately $235 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from PNC Wealth Management.

Based in Longview, Texas, Bogue brings more than 25 years of industry experience, serving a client base largely composed of pre-retirees and retirees throughout East Texas. Known for his down-to-earth approach and emphasis on education, Bogue focuses on helping clients understand their options, navigate complex financial decisions with clarity and move forward with confidence.

“My process starts with listening,” said Bogue. “I want clients to understand my role, how I’m compensated and why transparency matters from day one. From there, it’s about education — taking complex strategies and breaking them down into plain language so clients feel comfortable, informed and confident that we’re moving in the right direction, together.”

Why Texas Wealth Solutions Made the Move to LPL — and Why Now

After a period of due diligence, Bogue chose to affiliate with LPL Independent Advisor Network to transition to full independence while taking advantage of an integrated support model aligned with his long-term vision.

“Independence gives me the ability to focus on what I do best — strengthening relationships, educating clients and building a practice that supports both professional growth and personal balance,” Bogue said. “This move allows me to be more intentional with my time, my clients and the future of my business.”

Through LPL Independent Advisor Network, advisors operate within an integrated support model that brings together a connected peer community, experienced guidance and dedicated regional teams. Advisors benefit from hands-on transition execution, growth coaching- and consulting across key areas of the business, and ongoing operational, compliance and administrative support — enabling firms to move faster, operate more efficiently and grow on their own terms.

“LPL had always been part of the conversation, but what ultimately solidified my decision was the combination of flexibility, technology and the personalized support structure behind the platform,” Bogue said. “I wanted the freedom to choose solutions that fit my clients without feeling like a small fish in a big pond. The customized support and collaborative culture gave me confidence that this was the right next step.”

Bogue also met with the team from Financial Resources Group (FRG), part of LPL’s Independent Advisor Network. “FRG’s approach to marketing and practice development really stood out. The depth of thinking around branding, website strategy and client engagement showed me how independence could support long-term growth, well beyond the transition,” Bogue added.

Chief Growth Officer Marc Cohen, said, “We are pleased to welcome Brian to LPL. His commitment to transparency, education and client-first advice aligns with LPL’s mission to empower advisors with the independence, technology and support they need to run thriving businesses. We look forward to supporting Brian as he builds the next chapter of his practice with LPL.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “ Investor Relations ” or “ Press Releases ” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



Tracking #1088710