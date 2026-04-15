CBIZ to Announce First-Quarter 2026 Results on April 29, 2026

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the “Company”), a leading advisor to the middle market, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after markets close on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be hosted by CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Grisko and Chief Financial Officer Brad Lakhia at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview.

Investors can register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10208405/103d3539954 to receive the dial-in number and a unique personal identification number. Registration will be open throughout the live call; however, we encourage participants to dial in approximately 10 minutes early to avoid delays.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses nationwide. With industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers actionable insights to help clients anticipate what is next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 9,500 team members across 23 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Contact:

Media: Amy McGahan, Director of Corporate & Strategic Communications, amy.mcgahan@cbiz.com

Investor Relations: Chris Sikora, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Finance, chris.sikora@cbiz.com

CBIZ, Inc., Cleveland, Ohio, (216) 447-9000