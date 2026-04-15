Order Like a Legend! Denny’s Joins Forces With Masters of the Universe™ for Epic Flavor and Value

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SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The legends of Eternia have officially arrived at Denny’s , and they’ve brought a "He-Man”-sized appetite with them. Denny’s is joining forces with Mattel, Inc. and Amazon MGM Studios to bring the world of “Masters of the Universe” out of Eternia and into the booths at America’s Diner with an all-new, limited-time menu inspired by the iconic franchise. Plus, fans have the epic opportunity to "Order Like a Legend” for the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Hollywood for the red carpet premier and star-studded afterparty.

From heroic breakfasts to legendary shakes, these limited-time creations bring Eternia straight to the diner booth. Starting today, the Masters of the Universe Menu is available at Denny’s locations nationwide*, featuring bold, thundering flavors designed to help guests battle their hunger:

He-Man Battle Burger : A heroic stack of juicy beef, hand-pulled beef, and crispy bacon with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles. Served with wavy-cut fries.

: A heroic stack of juicy beef, hand-pulled beef, and crispy bacon with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles. Served with wavy-cut fries. Eternia’s Premium Breakfast Slam : Buttermilk pancakes crowned with mint chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate drizzle. Served with eggs, hash browns, and your choice of bacon or sausage.

: Buttermilk pancakes crowned with mint chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate drizzle. Served with eggs, hash browns, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Jr. Grayskull’s Epic Cracklecakes : Three silver-dollar pancakes drizzled with vanilla cream and topped with a "magical" burst of popping candy.

: Three silver-dollar pancakes drizzled with vanilla cream and topped with a "magical" burst of popping candy. Skeletor’s Dark Shakeverse : Strawberry ice cream and blueberries collide in an electric shake topped with whipped cream and a crackling layer of popping candy.

: Strawberry ice cream and blueberries collide in an electric shake topped with whipped cream and a crackling layer of popping candy. Eternia’s Everyday Value Slam: A classic Slam starting at just $5.99—proving you don't need a king’s ransom to eat like a protector of the realm.





Quest to the Premiere: The Sweepstakes

Denny's and Amazon MGM Studios are giving 10 lucky fans the ultimate “Denny's Masters Of the Universe Experience" with a chance to win a trip to the “Masters of the Universe” movie premiere in Hollywood on May 18th. From April 15 through April 22, any Denny’s Rewards member who orders a “Masters of the Universe” themed menu item will be automatically entered to win one of 10 Grand Prize Premiere Packs**, which include travel for two, hotel accommodations, access to the world premiere and afterparty, and exclusive “Masters of the Universe” merchandise.

"It is an exciting moment to see the legends of Eternia step off the big screen and into the Denny’s booth," said Stephen Bruno, Head of Film Marketing at Amazon MGM Studios. "Everyone knows that even the strongest heroes need to fuel up before a quest, and this partnership offers fans an immersive, 'Eternia-approved' experience that captures the essence and adventure of the film. We can’t wait to welcome our grand prize winners to the premiere."

“We are fired up to forge this alliance with Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios to bring the mythical world of Eternia to our booths. This collaboration allows us to pair the fun flavors our guests crave with the unstoppable spirit of Masters of the Universe,” said Meredith Thornton, Vice President, Brand Strategy & Marketing Communications at Denny’s. “By combining exciting new menu items with the legendary value Denny’s is known for, we’re inviting fans of all ages to order like a legend and embark on an epic journey."

*Menu items available for a limited time at participating locations while supplies last.

**DENNY'S® “MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE” EXPERIENCE GIVEAWAY

Grand Prize Packs (10): Includes round-trip coach airfare for two to Los Angeles, one-night hotel stay, rideshare credit, two tickets to the Masters of the Universe World Premiere and official after-party on May 18, an exclusive Masters of the Universe™ swag bag, and a $100 Denny’s gift card. Full Terms & Conditions available HERE.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

Media Contact

Denny’s Media Team

864-597-8005

media@dennys.com

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