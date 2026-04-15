Auctor Raises $20M Led by Sequoia Capital to Build the AI System of Action for the Enterprise Software Implementation Market

New York, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of billions are spent on software implementation each year*, yet 50 percent of projects fail to meet deadlines, and one out of every six exceeds budgets by over 200 percent**.

Today, Auctor, the AI-native system of action for the entire software implementation lifecycle, emerges from stealth. It enables professional services teams and system integrators to deliver faster, more consistently, and smarter with every project.





Auctor Founders (L to R) Matthew Blackburn (CTO), William Sun (CEO), and Sky Ng-Thow-Hing (CPO).

Auctor has raised a total of $20 million, including a Series A led by Sequoia Capital with participation from M12, Microsoft’s Venture Fund, HubSpot Ventures, Workday Ventures, OneStream, Y Combinator, Tercera, and Dig Ventures.

William Sun, the Co-Founder and CEO of Auctor, said, “Enterprise software has transformed how every industry operates, but it only creates value when it's actually implemented well. That's why we built Auctor: one system for the entire lifecycle, so humans can focus on the high-judgment work clients need, while Auctor handles the rest."

Professional services and implementation teams still rely on a patchwork of meetings, spreadsheets, documents, and internal knowledge to manage discovery, scoping, solutioning, and delivery. As a result, requirements, decisions, and context are fragmented across systems and stakeholders, with no single source of truth. This fragmentation leads to misalignment, rework, margin erosion, and delayed time-to-value for customers.

“As HubSpot moves upmarket, faster and smarter implementations aren't just nice to have, they're essential. Auctor is built specifically to solve that problem, giving system integrators and services teams an AI-native platform that brings together critical project context and turns weeks of manual work into minutes. We're excited to support a team that's creating an entirely new category and solving a problem that matters for our partners and customers," says Adam Coccari, Managing Director at HubSpot Ventures.

Auctor’s AI-native system of action is purpose-built for how implementation work actually runs in practice. It curates execution-ready artifacts like rough orders of magnitude, resource plans, process flows, user stories, and more – already aligned and ready for delivery.

As a result, users and teams always know what was decided, why it was decided, and how it impacts the rest of the engagement. Most importantly, Auctor helps companies standardize what great looks like, turning their best work into repeatable, reusable practices across every project.

Auctor is already seeing top teams across leading software ecosystems fundamentally change how they run implementations. Customers are driving upwards of 80% efficiency gains across discovery and design, improving margins and even shifting toward fixed-fee models.

"The improvement in collaboration and delivery quality has been immediate. As we continue to scale globally, Auctor is becoming a core enabler of how we operate," said Dan Buffham, CIO of Valiantys, Atlassian's largest global partner, which serves 65 Fortune 500 companies.





Auctor integrates with your tools and turns discovery into structured outputs.

The results extend across the entire implementation lifecycle. One team used Auctor to respond to an RFP (request for proposal) over a single weekend with just one person, secured the opportunity, and closed it within two days — work that previously required weeks and multiple team members. Separately, a principal consultant at a large enterprise software company produced a comprehensive manufacturing scoping guide in roughly 10 minutes, replacing a three-week manual effort.

The market dynamics driving Auctor's growth are structural.

Implementation firms are caught between a talent model that doesn't scale and a competitive environment that won't wait. Senior consultants are spread too thin. Junior staff lack institutional knowledge. Mid-project swaps mean someone is always ramping up. The firms that figure out how to run leaner without sacrificing quality will take market share from those that don't.

For system integrators stuck in margin-constrained models where delivery costs scale linearly with headcount, the math is straightforward: Auctor can unlock multiple points of EBITDA margin by fundamentally changing the way of operating.

Julien Bek, partner at Sequoia Capital, who recently wrote a viral thought leadership piece (Services: The New Software), says, "For every dollar spent on software, six are spent on services. Auctor is building the agentic operating system for software implementation to go after those six dollars."

James Wu, Partner, M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund: "Enterprise software implementation has always been a problem of coordination, where critical context lives in silos, scattered documents, and ad‑hoc processes. Auctor isn’t just making implementations more efficient but redefining how large organizations coordinate and govern change across both humans and agents. Auctor is the first AI-native platform that can preserve institutional context and adapt dynamically across complex software ecosystems. That clarity of ambition to becoming the system that orchestrates implementation end‑to‑end is what drew us in at M12.”

Jamie Moon, VP, Corporate Development, OneStream: “As companies pivot for the AI era, they are rethinking the solutions they need to transform operations and stay competitive. Auctor is a strong example of how AI can reduce the manual burden and complexity associated with enterprise software deployment in today’s agentic environment. We’re proud to support their vision through our investment and help accelerate the next wave of innovation in enterprise AI.”



* Source: Gartner IT Spending Forecast, February 2026

** HBR, Why Your IT Project Might Be Riskier Than You Think, and BCG, Most Large-Scale Tech Programs Fail—Here’s How to Succeed

Media images can be found here.

About Auctor

Auctor is the AI-native system of action for the entire software implementation lifecycle. It enables professional services teams and system integrators to deliver faster, more consistently, and smarter with every project.

Despite the massive scale and growing complexity of enterprise software, the way implementations are executed has remained largely unchanged. Auctor is built for how this work actually happens. It curates execution-ready artifacts like rough orders of magnitude, resource plans, process flows, user stories, and much more.

Auctor is already being adopted by leading teams across major enterprise software ecosystems, where it is fundamentally changing how implementation work is executed. Teams using Auctor are driving upwards of 80% efficiency gains across phases like discovery and design, improving margins, and even enabling a shift toward more predictable, fixed-fee delivery models.



For more information please visit https://www.getauctor.com/ or follow via LinkedIn and X.