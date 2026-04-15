HHAeXchange Unveils End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management Services to Streamline and Optimize Homecare Billing

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HHAeXchange, a leader in homecare management solutions for providers, caregivers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid programs, today announced the launch of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Services, a managed solution backed by expert oversight to help agencies increase collections, reduce denials, and maximize profitability. With today’s agencies facing rising costs, ongoing payer complexities, and persistent staffing challenges, RCM Services delivers faster, cleaner reimbursement and greater financial predictability for HHAeXchange customers.

Administrative workload and cost remain significant operational challenges for homecare agencies, with 41% of providers citing them as top concerns in HHAeXchange’s 2025 Provider Voices Survey. RCM Services addresses this challenge by assuming responsibility for the entire revenue cycle from end to end, enabling agencies to focus more on caregiver support, operational stability, and most importantly, high-quality care.

“Homecare providers are navigating diverse payers, rising costs, growing administrative demands, and an increasingly complex financial and regulatory environment,” said Paul Joiner, CEO of HHAeXchange. “RCM Services relieves agencies of the operational burden of billing and collections while improving cash flow and business performance. By offloading revenue cycle management to experts who deeply understand homecare and the HHAeXchange platform, agencies gain clarity, efficiency, and more time to focus on care.”

RCM Services manages the full revenue cycle on behalf of agencies, from submitting claims and posting payments to resolving discrepancies, supporting rejections resolution, appealing denials, and minimizing aged receivables. Working directly within the HHAeXchange platform, the RCM Services team ensures accurate billing, timely follow-up, and continuous optimization. With these services, agencies can achieve a 97 percent collection rate or higher and a shorter payment timeline.

“With RCM Services, our cash flow improved significantly in 60 days,” said Jenny Chan, President of ABC Health Services Registry, Inc. “They resolved aged receivables and current billing issues, and we are getting paid much more quickly and at a higher percentage of what we bill than we did in the past. The RCM team actively engages with me and my staff and helps us through any new issues that arise.”

Beyond billing and collections, the service equips agencies with operational intelligence to help identify and address denial trends, authorization issues, and payer challenges. By addressing these issues at the source, agencies can submit clean claims, reduce rejections, and maintain payer compliance – a top concern cited by 70% of providers in HHAeXchange’s 2025 Provider Voices Survey.

Through a combination of deep expertise and granular visibility, RCM Services transforms revenue cycle management from a complex cost to a transparent profit center, driving increased collections, fewer denials, and accelerated cash flow.

For more information about HHAeXchange and its solutions for providers, caregivers, managed care organizations (MCOs), and state Medicaid programs, please visit hhaexchange.com.

About HHAeXchange

Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), HHAeXchange connects state agencies, managed care organizations, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit hhaexchange.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Facebook.