MediaAlpha To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 29, 2026

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that it will release first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the call will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com . To register for the webcast, click here .

Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963, with conference ID 4459225.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available following the call at https://investors.mediaalpha.com .

About MediaAlpha

We believe we are the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,150 active partners, in addition to our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generated over 141 million Consumer Referrals in 2025. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $2.2 billion in spend in 2025 on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit www.mediaalpha.com.

Contacts

Investors

Denise Garcia

Investors@MediaAlpha.com