Five Decades of Box Office Intelligence: Comscore Celebrates 50 Years of Movie Measurement

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR) today announced it is celebrating 50 years of continuous box office measurement, with its movies division marking five decades of innovation, industry trust, and global leadership in theatrical data.

The business traces its origins to 1976, when industry pioneer Marcie Polier Swartz founded a centralized box office reporting service to bring consistency and transparency to theatrical performance data. Over the decades, the business evolved alongside the film industry, operating under several names and ownerships, before becoming part of Comscore through the company’s merger with Rentrak in 2016.

“Comscore is passionate about supporting the studios, exhibitors, and storytellers who bring films to audiences around the world, and proud of the trust the industry has placed in our data and our people for decades,” said Janice O’Bryan, SVP & Managing Director, Movies Domestic Comscore. “50 years of uninterrupted measurement speaks to the enduring importance of reliable, standardized box office data and the trust the industry places in it.”

Today, Comscore Movies measures box office performance in more than 70 countries worldwide, delivering insights across the full film ecosystem. These include theatrical grosses, audience demographics, marketing impact, and global release tracking, supporting studios, exhibitors, distributors, and marketers around the world.

“Comscore has long been part of how we bring films to audiences everywhere. Their measurement gives us a clear, consistent view across markets, helping us make confident decisions in an industry that never stands still,” said Shaun Barber, Head of Domestic Distribution, Paramount Pictures. “The strength of that partnership, built on trusted data and a team that truly understands our business, is why Comscore remains so essential. We’re proud to celebrate Comscore Movies and 50 years of impact on the film industry.”

The 50‑year milestone also highlights the continuity of expertise within the Movies division. Many members of today’s Comscore Movies team began their careers during earlier chapters of the business, carrying forward decades of institutional knowledge and firsthand experience as the theatrical landscape has evolved.

“Congratulations to Comscore Movies on 50 years of serving and strengthening the theatrical industry. For many years, we’ve relied on Comscore to help us understand our audiences and evaluate performance at the theater level with reliable data we can count on. We value the team behind Comscore movies, which has grown alongside our business through decades of industry change,” said Brock Bagby, President and Chief Content, Programming & Development Officer, B&B Theatres.

Throughout 2026, Comscore plans to recognize the anniversary through industry events, client engagements, and storytelling that honors the legacy of box office measurement while looking ahead to the future of theatrical insights.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.