Publix Taps Goodway Group, a Connected Commerce Partner, as Exclusive Shopper Marketing Agency of Record for 2026

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodway Group today announced it has been appointed as the exclusive Shopper Marketing Agency of Record for Publix, one of the nation's most trusted grocers. This collaboration underscores Publix's commitment to protecting its brand and intellectual property, establishing a foundation for premium co-branded digital media solutions that support CPG partners. Goodway Group will help Publix advance its shopper marketing vision for 2026 and beyond, ensuring readiness for future opportunities and evolving industry needs.

Effective January 2026, Goodway Group is serving as Publix's sole shopper marketing partner, activating the grocer's expanded Shopper Marketing Program and enabling suppliers to feature and highlight their products through a variety of co-branded advertising opportunities.

"We are proud to partner exclusively with Publix to expand and modernize its 2026 Shopper Marketing Program," said Paul Frampton-Calero, CEO of Goodway Group. "This dual mandate perfectly demonstrates our 3Cs approach, Commerce through retail media innovation, Connection through strategic shopper engagement, and Consulting through measurable outcomes that drive real business growth. Our focus on connected commerce and operational excellence ensures every activation ladders up to a unified, long-term strategy that drives both immediate results and lasting value for retailers and their partners."

According to eMarketer, commerce media ad spending in the U.S. was projected to grow by nearly 20% as the category continues to scale. Publix's decision to consolidate its shopper marketing exclusively under Goodway Group positions it at the forefront of retailers modernizing how they activate and measure shopper-focused campaigns. The move reflects a growing trend among grocers: consolidating shopper marketing programs under one exclusive partner to simplify execution and strengthen the shopper experience. By centralizing these efforts, Publix ensures protection of its brand and intellectual property, creating a trusted foundation for premium co-branded media solutions that support its CPG supplier partners.

This appointment underscores Goodway Group's proven leadership in commerce media under CEO Paul Frampton-Calero. The marketing services group brings extensive experience helping retailers optimize their shopper marketing programs, supporting over 200 brands across activation, consulting, and measurement.

Goodway Group will enable these improvements with cutting-edge technology to support creative production services, workflow efficiency programs, measurement solutions, and real-time reporting dashboards for all program participants. The partnership reflects both organizations’ dedication to operational excellence, innovation, and building enduring systems of connected commerce that transform how retailers and brands grow together.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,432 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. For 28 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized as among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is the independent growth partner for retail, commerce, and CPG brands by connecting digital to store to drive incremental revenue. Our Connected Commerce operating system, powered by GOES™ and Agentic AI, brings Commerce, Connection, and Consulting together as one growth engine, turning shopper signals into real-time action that rings the register. Commerce is where strategy delivers in the real world, driving store visits, increasing basket size, and accelerating revenue. Connection is how media moves the shopper through the journey, improving conversion at every moment. Consulting unlocks greater change for brands modernizing for growth, transforming the systems that underpin long-term performance. Independent by design, Goodway Group builds around how each brand operates with accountability for outcomes that hit the bottom line. With over ninety years of digital-to-store experience across brands such as Publix, Staples, and Unleashed Brands, Goodway Group is built for the realities of commerce today — and where it’s going next.

Learn more: www.goodwaygroup.com/

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Media Contact:

Luca Sesti

Luca.Sesti@lcscomms.co

LCS Communications